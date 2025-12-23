Sabrina Carpenter Releases ‘Manchild’ VEVO Footnotes

Cover: Courtesy of Island Records

Sabrina Carpenter is taking fans behind the scenes of her “Manchild” video in a new episode of VEVO Footnotes.

“Initially the concept was to create a trailer for a nonsensical forgotten film,” co-directors Vania Heymann & Gal Muggia explain. “We were inspired by self revelation films, Americana and a kind of disco-era sensuality with some strong post-60’s vibes. At the same time it was important to us that it feels specific yet timeless.”

Carpenter shared the single in June before she officially announced her Man’s Best Friend era. As Carpenter reveals in the VEVO Footnotes, she hid a clue about her seventh studio album in the visual. “I basically hid the acronym for my new album Man’s Best Friend on the motorcycle license plate,” Carpenter says of the bikes stamped with “MBF_0000.” “I didn’t see fans make the connection until after I announced the album, which was funny.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sabrina Carpenter - The Making of 'Manchild' | Vevo Footnotes

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Carpenter announced Man’s Best Friend five days after sharing the “Manchild” video. The album went on to become her second No. 1 album on the Billboard 200, and is now nominated for album of the year at the 2026 Grammys. “Manchild” also debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100 and is nominated for Song and Record of the Year at the Grammys. “Manchild” is also nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance, while Man’s Best Friend landed a nomination for Best Pop Vocal Album. Carpenter took home both awards last year. “Manchild” is also nominated for Best Music Video.

Elsewhere in the new VEVO recap, Carpenter shared how the project was inspired by a comedic legend. “I think Lucille Ball is one of the first great females that used humor as her superpower,” she said. “I like to think that it sort of happened through my writing; I felt more connected to songs that really embraced that part of my personality.”

Buy Sabrina Carpenter’s “Manchild” on vinyl or CD now.