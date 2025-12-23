ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
The Beatles - Anthology 2025
ADVERTISEMENT
The Beatles - Anthology 2025
ADVERTISEMENT
The Beatles - Anthology 2025
SIGN UP

Sabrina Carpenter Releases ‘Manchild’ VEVO Footnotes

Initially conceived as a trailer for a ‘nonsensical forgotten film,’ the episode goes behind-the-scenes of the Grammy-nominated ‘Man’s Best Friend’ visual.

Published on

Cover: Courtesy of Island Records

Sabrina Carpenter is taking fans behind the scenes of her “Manchild” video in a new episode of VEVO Footnotes.

Tears For Fears - Songs From The Big Chair
Tears For Fears - Songs From The Big Chair
Tears For Fears - Songs From The Big Chair

“Initially the concept was to create a trailer for a nonsensical forgotten film,” co-directors Vania Heymann & Gal Muggia explain. “We were inspired by self revelation films, Americana and a kind of disco-era sensuality with some strong post-60’s vibes. At the same time it was important to us that it feels specific yet timeless.”

Carpenter shared the single in June before she officially announced her Man’s Best Friend era. As Carpenter reveals in the VEVO Footnotes, she hid a clue about her seventh studio album in the visual. “I basically hid the acronym for my new album Man’s Best Friend on the motorcycle license plate,” Carpenter says of the bikes stamped with “MBF_0000.” “I didn’t see fans make the connection until after I announced the album, which was funny.”

Sabrina Carpenter - The Making of 'Manchild' | Vevo Footnotes

Click to load video

Carpenter announced Man’s Best Friend five days after sharing the “Manchild” video. The album went on to become her second No. 1 album on the Billboard 200, and is now nominated for album of the year at the 2026 Grammys. “Manchild” also debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100 and is nominated for Song and Record of the Year at the Grammys. “Manchild” is also nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance, while Man’s Best Friend landed a nomination for Best Pop Vocal Album. Carpenter took home both awards last year. “Manchild” is also nominated for Best Music Video.

Elsewhere in the new VEVO recap, Carpenter shared how the project was inspired by a comedic legend. “I think Lucille Ball is one of the first great females that used humor as her superpower,” she said. “I like to think that it sort of happened through my writing; I felt more connected to songs that really embraced that part of my personality.”

Buy Sabrina Carpenter’s “Manchild” on vinyl or CD now.

Related Topics:
Click to comment
Comments are temporarily disabled and will return shortly.
The Beatles
The Beatles
Anthology Collection
12LP Box Set
ORDER NOW
The Smashing Pumpkins - Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness Super Deluxe 6LP
The Smashing Pumpkins
Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness
Super Deluxe 6LP
ORDER NOW
The Velvet Underground & Nico
The Velvet Underground & Nico
(Vinylphyle)
1LP
ORDER NOW
Most Popular
Public Enemy Political Hip-Hop
Fight The Power: The Politics Of Hip-Hop
Dru Hill
Best Dru Hill Songs: 15 R&B Classics, Standards, and Deep Cuts
U2 - Photo: Paul Bergen/Redferns
‘Beautiful Day’: The Dawn Of A New Era For U2
More Most Popular uDiscover Music - More
The Rolling Stones - Black And Blue 5LP and Blu-ray
The Rolling Stones
Black And Blue
5LP and Blu-ray
ORDER NOW
Guns N' Roses - Live Era
Guns N' Roses
Live Era '87-'93
4LP
ORDER NOW
Various Artists
Various Artists
Classic Holiday Singles Box
14 x 7in Singles
ORDER NOW
uDiscover Music - Back To Top
uDiscover Music - Back To Top