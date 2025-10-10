Sabrina Carpenter Is Variety’s 2025 Hitmaker Of The Year

Cover: Courtesy of Island Records

Variety has announced their 2025 Hitmaker of the Year: Sabrina Carpenter. The publication’s Hitmakers issue recognizes “the writers, producers, publishers, managers and executives who helped make — and break — the 25 most-consumed songs of the year, as measured by Billboard and Luminate charts.” Sabrina will be the 9th annual recipient of the title; previous honorees include Charli XCX, Harry Styles, SZA, Kendrick Lamar, Elton John, Dua Lipa, and Jack Harlow.

Executive Music Editor Jem Aswad shared, “We’ve been huge Sabrina fans for many years. More than virtually any other artist working today, she balances pop with provocation, and she’s very clearly in control of her career and her artistry — Sabrina is a boss! She’s attended Hitmakers twice in the past, she was one of our Young Hollywood cover stars last year, and we’re overjoyed to honor her as Variety’s 2025 Hitmaker of the Year.”

Carpenter will be honored in person at the ‘Hitmakers celebration;’ an invitation-only brunch held in Los Angeles on Saturday, Dec. 6th. TikTok and Riot Games will be Premier Partners of the event.

2025 has been another huge year for Carpenter, which began with taking home two Grammy awards for 2024’s Short & Sweet. In August, she followed up on its success with the release of her seventh studio album, Man’s Best Friend. The record’s first single, “Manchild,” topped the charts, and the album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, amassing over 180 million streams in the U.S. within the first week.

Carpenter recently made her Grand Ole Opry debut on October 7th, calling it a “magical night” on her Instagram. Her performance was introduced by Sheryl Crow, whom Sabrina called “brilliant” and thanked for making her night. She took to the stage in an archival Bob Mackie gown, originally designed for Ann-Margaret in the 70s, and wore her hair in a Dolly Parton-inspired blowout.

