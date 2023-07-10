Sam Smith Confirms New Song On ‘Barbie’ Soundtrack

Sam Smith - Photo: Pedro Gomes/Redferns

Sam Smith took to their Instagram to share that they will be joining the already star-studded Barbie soundtrack. “Man I Am,” Smith’s take on a Barbie-related anthem, is set to debut on Friday, July 21, alongside the film and soundtrack.

They wrote, “I cannot begin to express how incredibly excited I am to be a part of the soundtrack to this already iconic film…I was invited by the incredible @iammarkronson and Greta Gerwig to write a song from the perspective of Ken for one of the scenes and we honestly had so much fun with this. I cannot wait for you to hear what we’ve created together.”

Last week, Smith shared their new version of “Perfect”, produced in partnership with Coke Studio. The original version of the song, from Smith’s top-charting album Gloria features celebrated JUNO Award winner Jessie Reyez, while this engaging new version adds double-platinum-seller South Londoner, and BRITs Rising Star nominated, Cat Burns, with a self-reflective but hopeful new lyrical take. You can check the song out below.

Speaking of the new release, Sam Smith said, “Cat and Jessie are exceptional women. I have worked with both of them and loved every minute, they are so talented and the results are effortless. To be given the opportunity to do it all over again was a gift.”

“To be honest my writing process is always just that – honest. And talking about life. That’s a constant that doesn’t change,” said Jessie Reyez. “At the time, I remember being in a place where I really wanted to embrace my imperfections. Adding Cat to it all was lit.”

“It’s always lovely to collaborate with Sam. We get on so well and our voices blend really well together. It was so good to meet Jessie, she’s got such a lovely energy and presence. They’re both incredibly talented,” said Cat Burns. “I love how Coke Studio connects artists globally and creates really interesting collaborations with artists you wouldn’t expect!”

