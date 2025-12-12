Sammy Davis Jr. Albums Hit Streaming For The First Time

Cover: Courtesy of UMe

Sammy Davis Jr.’s legacy still lives on, as five of the entertainer’s albums have just been released on streaming for the first time. The icon, born December 8, 1925, would’ve turned 100 years old this week, making the announcement a fitting addition to his centennial celebration.

The five albums include 1957’s Sammy Swings, 1972’s Sammy Davis Jr. Now, 1973’s Sammy – The Original Television Soundtrack, 1974’s That’s Entertainment!, and 1976’s The Song And Dance Man. Davis released over 50 albums during his extensive recording career, spanning various genres from jazz and pop to Broadway show tunes. This new selection of albums, which were previously unavailable on digital platforms, highlights his talents in swing and big band.

Born in Harlem, New York, to parents schooled in vaudeville, Davis’ career began at the early age of 3 and continued until his death at age 64 in 1990. A multi-hyphenate performer, Davis was a decorated singer, comedian, dancer, and Broadway actor. He is fondly known for being part of Hollywood’s Rat Pack alongside friends Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin, as well as being one of Las Vegas’ biggest stars.

In honor of his 100th birthday, the Las Vegas Valley launched the #SDJ100 Year-Long Centennial Celebration on Dec. 8. The event, held at Cork & Thorn and hosted by his son Manny Davis, featured a jazz performance headlined by Shirley Hill along with other special guests. Davis’ estate also announced the reissue of his memoir, Yes I Can! Originally published in 1965, the reissue has a new introduction by Questlove and exclusive images selected by Manny Davis.

“Sammy Davis, Jr., was not only a towering, sui generis talent but also a performer who used his platform and prestige to fight for equality and justice, setting an example for how to ‘show up’ for the disenfranchised in the most meaningful ways,” Don Cheadle, who portrayed the entertainer in 1998’s HBO film The Rat Pack, shared.

Hamilton star Leslie Odom, Jr., who is adapting the Rolling Stone article “Dance With the Devil” for a horror film where he’ll star as Davis, also shared: “Sammy is the blueprint and gold standard. Sammy is the bar. I suppose he always will be. Sammy was gifted. He was given a double portion of talent at the starting gate, and then he spent a lifetime cultivating it. He’d been in front of paying audiences since he was [three] years old, so by the time he started making noise in the business as a young man, he was decades ahead of his peers in training and experience.”

Listen to Sammy Davis Jr.’s music on Spotify or Apple Music now.