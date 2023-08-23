Sans Soucis Shares New Single ‘Lost When I’m Around You’

Sans Soucis - Photo: Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images

Today, Italian rising star Sans Soucis (they/them) has released “Lost When I’m Around You” via Decca Records. The track arrives ahead of Soucis’ headlining show at London’s Corsica Studios on September 22.

Reflecting on censorship of bodies, “Lost When I’m Around You” sees Sans Soucis’ vocals float across a buoyant melody whilst their enchanting harmonies weave throughout the track. Speaking on the single Sans Soucis says, “‘Lost When I’m Around You’ is a song I wrote to complain about my PMS and period, when I was at the cusp of both.

“It’s a catalyst for a wider reflection around how and why bodies get censored in a patriarchal society, how that affects my work ethics, relationships, the perception of my body as a gender non-conforming person, and ultimately my mental health. Complaints aside, I hope people will shake their soggy pAdSS (!) to this song and that we all get to be more vocal about periods and considerate towards people who menstruate.”

Sans Soucis makes music that invigorates the soul. Born out of a desire to reconnect with the uninhibited joyfulness and authenticity of childhood, their music is a radical act of reclamation. Free from the constraints of genre and with a wide gamut of sonic touchstones—from the effervescent electronics of Little Dragon, Solange Knowles’s alt-R&B, the emotional edge of Joni Mitchell and the robust pop melodies of Rihanna—Sans Soucis’s world is one overflowing with vibrant musical textures pertinent lyrics and refreshing dose of hopefulness.

Earlier this year, Soucis started 2023 with the release of “Merchants” via Decca Records. The Italian-Congolese artist moved to the UK at the age of 20 to pursue their dream of creating music. Previous EP On Time For Her followed the arc of them moving from a personal limbo to reuniting with their authentic self, tackling childhood trauma along the way.

