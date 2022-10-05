Scorpions Share ‘Out Go The Lights’ From Japanese Edition Of ‘Rock Believer’

Scorpions - Photo: Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

Scorpions have released a new single with “Out Go The Lights”, a bonus track on the Japanese edition of the band’s current Rock Believer album. You can check the track out below.

In addition to releasing “Out Go The Lights”, the German rock legends have been enthusiastically endorsing Swedish heavy rock queens, Thundermother. The band are currently on the road with Scorpions as special guests on the North American leg of the ‘Rock Believer’ Tour supporting their new album, Black And Gold.

Scorpions vocalist Klaus Meine said, “Make sure to come early because you don’t want to miss our special guest Thundermother from Sweden. Those girls rock the house every night like crazy. If we rock like a hurricane, they bring the thunder. Be sure to don’t miss them and we’ll see you out there!”

Scorpions – Out Go The Lights (Lyric Video)

About the ‘Rock Believer’ tour, Thundermother guitarist Filippa Nässil says: “Our set is 45 minutes of pure and raw madness! If you put AC/DC and Motörhead together, then you have Thundermother.”

Guernica Mancini (vocals) adds “’We fight for rock’n’roll’ is our motto, and that is what we are doing on that stage every night. Thundermother don’t just play rock, we ARE rock!”

Back in August, Scorpions shared the song “Hammersmith”, through Universal Vertigo. “Hammersmith”, which was originally a bonus track on the U.K. edition of Rock Believer, is not just an anthem to an iconic music venue, it is also a contemporary manifesto, showing just how much enthusiasm the band still have for hard rock, the roots of their fame and original metal.

Scorpions and Thundermother will play the remaining dates on the ‘Rock Believer’ tour of North America:

October 7 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Cente

October 9 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

October 13 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena

October 15 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

October 18 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Coliseum

October 21 – Las Vegas, NV – Mandalay Bay.

