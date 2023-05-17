Selena Gomez Announces Two New Cooking Shows With Food Network

Selena Gomez - Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images

Food Network announced two new shows starring Selena Gomez. According to Billboard, “Later in 2023, the icon will launch her first as-yet-untitled show, which will center around celebrations in the kitchen during the holidays. Then, in 2024, she’ll travel across America to visit some of the country’s most celebrated chefs ‘in a quest to cook their most popular dishes when she visits their kitchens.’”

The website also shared a statement from Kathleen Finch, Warner Bros. Discovery’s chairman and CCO of US networks who said, “The holidays are always huge for Food Network. And having Selena kicking off the nearly 100 hours of new and returning holiday programming will certainly make this coming season one to celebrate.”

Back in March, Spotify’s Billions Club announced a new member of the group, from the most followed woman on Instagram herself, Selena Gomez. Selena’s hit 2019 breakup ballad, “Lose You to Love Me” hit one billion streams on March 22, making it Gomez’s first solo song to reach the milestone.

Spotify shared the news on Twitter, posting, “All the love for @selenagomez ❤️Congratulations for 1 Billion streams on Lose You to Love Me #BillionsClub.”

They also posted the achievement on Instagram, where Selena re-shared it on her story, adding that she was feeling “Grateful,” with a heart emoji. Gomez was previously inducted into the Billions Club with a handful of collab successes: “It Ain’t Me” with Kygo, “Wolves” with Marshmello, and “Taki Taki” with DJ Snake, Ozuna, and Cardi B all previously hit a billion streams.

“Lose You to Love Me” was first released in October 2019 via Interscope as the lead single off of Selena’s third studio album Rare – the name that would go on to inspire her massively successful cosmetics line Rare Beauty. Co-written with pop powerhouses Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter, the ode to self-love became Gomez’s first No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was immediately a streaming juggernaut.

