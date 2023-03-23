Selena Gomez’s ‘Lose You To Love Me’ Joins Billion Streams Club

Selena Gomez - Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI

The latest song to join Spotify’s Billions Club comes from the most followed woman on Instagram herself, Selena Gomez. Selena’s hit 2019 breakup ballad, “Lose You to Love Me” hit one billion streams on March 22nd, making it Gomez’s first solo song to reach the milestone.

Spotify shared the news on Twitter, posting “All the love for @selenagomez ❤️Congratulations for 1 Billion streams on Lose You to Love Me #BillionsClub.”

They also posted the achievement on Instagram, where Selena re-shared it on her story, adding that she was feeling “Grateful,” with a heart emoji. Gomez was previously inducted into the Billions Club with a handful of collab successes: “It Ain’t Me” with Kygo, “Wolves” with Marshmello, and “Taki Taki” with DJ Snake, Ozuna, and Cardi B all previously hit a billion streams.

“Lose You to Love Me” was first released in October 2019 via Interscope as the lead single off of Selena’s third studio album Rare – the name that would go on to inspire her massively successful cosmetics line Rare Beauty. Co-written with pop powerhouses Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter, the ode to self-love became Gomez’s first No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was immediately a streaming juggernaut.

Appearing on the Song Exploder podcast in 2020, Selena and her collaborators dove deep into the creative process behind the song. “This song alone represents what a lot of people who are heartbroken have gone through,” Selena explained. “One of the hardest parts for me to sing in the song was the bridge. It’s the ending of the song, and that’s the part where it’s like, ‘You know, I guess this is goodbye forever for us.’ And that killed me.”

Recently, Selena has been dedicated to acting, filming season three of her Hulu hit Only Murders in the Building. Just yesterday, paparazzi caught pictures of the cast filming on the streets of NYC, with Selena wearing an elaborate wedding dress. Taking to Instagram, Selena shared some behind-the-scenes snaps of her drinking a soda in the dress: “I have no caption. Just a regular day at work.”

Listen to the best of Selena Gomez on Apple Music and Spotify.