Selena Gomez Finds Liberation In Breakup Anthem ‘Single Soon’

Selena Gomez has made her highly-anticipated return to music with the liberating breakup anthem “Single Soon.”

Intended as a fun end-of-summer song for her fans while they wait for more new music from her, the new track was produced by Benny Blanco and Cashmere Cat.

“I’m picking out this dress, trying on these shoes/‘Cause I’ll be single soon,” Gomez celebrates in the euphoric song. “I know he’ll be a mess when I break the news/But I’ll be single soon.”

In the accompanying music video, directed by Philip Andelman, the star gets glammed up to go on a night out with her friends, marking her impending freedom. Along the way, the gang indulges in a karaoke session, dances in the back of a limo, and raises their glasses at a fancy dinner.

Selena Gomez - Single Soon (Official Music Video)

The visual had its global broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU, and across MTV’s global network of channels, as well as on the Paramount Times Square billboards.

Teasing the release earlier this week, Gomez channeled Sex and the City’s Samantha, lipsyncing one of the character’s scenes from the show. In it, a married man excitedly calls Samantha to tell her, “It’s over! I told my wife,” to which Samantha iconically responds, “Who is this?”

“Single Soon” follows Gomez’s No.1 smash hit “Calm Down” with Rema, which topped the Billboard Global chart alongside the Top 40, Rhythm, Urban, and Hot AC charts. It was recently certified triple-platinum by the RIAA.

As she works on the follow-up to her critically acclaimed 2020 album Rare, Gomez is keeping busy with appearances in the third season of Only Murders In The Building and hosting her first Rare Impact Fund Benefit on October 4.

The event will be held in Los Angeles at Nya Studios, with all ticket proceeds supporting the Rare Impact Fund. The fund aims to maintain openness regarding mental health stigma and provide education to enquiring youth worldwide.

