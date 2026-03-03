The Sex Pistols Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates With Frank Carter

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Better late than never: The Sex Pistols have rescheduled their North American tour dates, which will now see them traversing the continent in the fall of 2026. Frank Carter will continue to handle lead vocals for the band throughout all their 2026 touring, which also includes summer stops in Europe and the U.K.

The Carter-fronted Pistols were originally set to tour North America last fall, but plans were derailed by a broken wrist for guitarist Steve Jones, who’s joined by fellow founding members Paul Cook and Glen Matlock in the current lineup. Jones commented on his recovery from injury in a new statement: “Mr. Jones here with an update on my wrist. I think it’s good enough to do the upcoming tour. Now, if I can just stop my legs from buckling up, I think I’ll be in good shape.”

The band’s North American travels will begin Sept. 11 in Dallas at the Longhorn Ballroom, marking their first return to the city since their legendary 1978 performance at the same venue, during which Sid Vicious performed covered in his own blood.

The Sex Pistols will then work their way around North America from there, including stops in Nashville, Toronto, Philadelphia, Boston, Washington, Minneapolis, Seattle, San Francisco, and more, before wrapping up Oct. 18 in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Palladium. The band will play 21 North American markets in total. The gigs in two cities have been moved to new venues since the postponement: Montreal will now take place at L’Olympia, and Denver is relocated to the Ogden Theatre.

Dubbed the Anarchy In The U.K. Tour, the outing celebrates 50 years of punk. It will coincide with the 50th anniversary of the recording sessions for the Sex Pistols’ iconic 1977 debut album Never Mind The Bollocks, Here’s The Sex Pistols. Tickets for all shows will go on sale this Friday, March 6 at 10 a..m. local time. Visit SexPistolsFeaturingFrankCarter.com for more information.

