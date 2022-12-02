Sheck Wes Returns With Music Video For ‘PAIN!’

Sheck Wes - Photo: Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images

Sheck Wes has retuned with a run and gun music video for his new release, “PAIN!” The visual, which was directed by longtime collaborator Tyler Ross/White Trash Taylor, arrives on the heels of Sheck’s recent single “LFG.”

Clocking in just under two minutes, “PAIN!” teases more new music to come from the multi-hyphenate who’s been expanding his brand across the worlds of fashion, sport and gaming.

The 24 year old has been continuing to expand his professional interests, most recently playing professional basketball for Paris Basketball team while being a mainstay in the fashion world globally. “LFG!” followed the release of another moshpit favorite from Sheck in collaboration with Dreamville Record, “Stick,” featuring J.Cole and J.I.D.

“Stick” is featured on the Dreamville compilation, D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape. The video for the track was directed by Waboosh and ONDA.

The set boasts new solo material from Dreamville artists as well as collaborations and superstar cameos from across the rap game including ASAP Ferg, 2 Chainz, and more.

On the fierce project opener “Stick,” Dreamville’s own JID and J. Cole invite Kenny Mason and Wes to spit alongside them, while Bas and Ferg trade bars on “Lifestyle.” Other guest stars tapping in with the Dreamville camp include 2 Chainz, G Perico, Young Nudy, and more.

The “Mo Bamba” phenom soundtracked a summer and beyond with his viral hit. Since then, Sheck Wes released a debut album Mudboy (2018, Cactus Jack/ G.O.O.D. Music/Interscope Records), walked countless fashion shows in New York, Paris, Dubai, and London, splitting his time between Harlem and Senegal to build community projects and youth programs in the region.

The 24-year-old Jackboi artist has traveled the globe performing his high energy tracks and adding his signature features on tracks with Juice Wrld, Chase B, DJ Snake, and more.

Buy or stream Sheck Wes’ “PAIN!”