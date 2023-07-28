Sheryl Crow’s ‘Tuesday Night Music Club’ Receives New Dolby Atmos Mix

Sheryl Crow 'Tuesday Night Music Club' artwork - Courtesy: A&M/UMe

A brand new Dolby Atmos mix of Sheryl Crow’s breakthrough 1993 album Tuesday Night Music Club has been released by A&M/UMe. Marking the landmark record’s 30th anniversary, the mix by Mills Logan, whose credits include Allison Moorer and Keb’ Mo’) enhances the 360-degree breadth of each of its 11 tracks, the majority of which became household favorites in their own right.

First released by A&M on August 3, 1993, Tuesday Night Music Club brought Crow three Grammy Awards, for Best New Artist, Record of the Year with “All I Wanna Do”, and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for the same song. The new mix of the album also precedes the singer-songwriter’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame later this year, Crow’s first on the ballot. The 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony takes place on Friday, November 3 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. More information can be found at rockhall.com.

Sheryl Crow - All I Wanna Do

The album, produced by Bill Bottrell (also known for his work with Madonna, Shelby Lynne, and others), featured other such highlights as “Strong Enough,” “Leaving Las Vegas,” “Run, Baby, Run,” “Can’t Cry Anymore,” and “What I Can Do For You.” The full-length reached No.3 on the Billboard chart and the Top 10 in the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, New Zealand, and Australia.

In the US, the album achieved its first platinum certification in the US in September 1994, and progressed through frequent new awards to become seven-times-platinum in February 1997. It went double platinum in the UK, three times platinum in Canada, and has sold more than five million copies in Europe alone. Among its numerous singes, “All I Wanna Do” reached No.2 on the Hot 100, and “Strong Enough” No.5; both were certified gold by the RIAA.

