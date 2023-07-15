Sid Sriram Announces ‘Sidharth,’ Shares ‘The Hard Way’

Sid Sriram - Photo: Courtesy of Def Jam Recordings

Sid Sriram has announced a new album Sidharth, his debut for Def Jam Recordings. To celebrate the release, he has shard a new single entitled “The Hard Way.” Check that out below.

Already known to much of the world as one of the most prominent contemporary vocalists in Bollywood, creating music in the Carnatic tradition of South India, Sriram endeared himself to a new audience this past May when he performed a Tiny Desk Concert for NPR backed by an 8-piece band that earned immediate acclaim. That presentation of Sriram’s music has proven to be serendipitous, as it affords a taste of what to expect from his forthcoming album that will release on August 25.

Sid Sriram - The Hard Way (Official Video)

Sidharth marks a new chapter for Sriram, who grew up in Fremont, California through the 90s and aughts before relocating to India in 2015. Beyond the obvious difference of Sidharth’s vocals being delivered in English, the process of creating the album was unlike any Sriram has undertaken before.

In the summer of 2021, he took a leap of faith and hopped on a plane to Minneapolis, where he and producer Ryan Olson (Poliça, Gayngs, Bon Iver), whom had previously only met on Instagram, spent an intensive week in the studio. Most of the songs were tracked live by a small team of Olson associates, including Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon, of whom Sid was a longtime fan. In a full circle moment, Sid will be opening for Bon Iver on tour this August following his headline show at the Roxy on July 26.

Fronting this band, Sriram threw his entire creative self into crafting vocal hooks and elaborate songforms on the fly. The music that resulted from that studio joyride is a dizzying combination of pop anthems and progressive experiments, centered on his heart-wrenching vocal performances and Olson’s adventurous electronics.

Hook-forward tracks with dance floor energy, like the Afrobeat-inflected “Friendly Fire,” slot in next to unexpected diversions like “The Hard Way,” a celebration of family and loved ones featuring a drum and bass groove that splits the difference between Janet Jackson in her Velvet Rope era and post-Kid A Radiohead.

Pre-order Sidharth.