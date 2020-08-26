On UK Bank Holiday Monday, August 31, 1Xtra’s Jeremiah Asiamah & Island Records are joining forces to bring fans a day of dancehall & DJ sets, to help celebrate what would have been.

With artists including reggae royalty Skip Marley, Queen of Afrobeats Tiwa Savage and the original dancehall Superstar Sean Paul performing, it’s set to be a day of pure vibes and the next best thing to being on the streets of West London this weekend.

Live streamed from 1-7pm on Jeremiah Asiamah’s official website, the bank holiday carnival spirit will be alive and kicking in everyone’s living room, back yard or garden.

Last month, Skip Marley partnered with School of Rock’s “All-Stars” program partnered to cover Bob Marley’s anthem “Three Little Birds.”

“This video is meant to spread a message of positivity during a pivotal time of historic disruption,” said Rob Price, CEO of School of Rock.“Our All-Stars, the very best School of Rock artists from around the world, typically tour across the United States each summer. But when COVID-19 disrupted those plans, we knew we needed to keep the music playing and inspire others with optimism. Having our students join Skip to record the music and vocal tracks of this iconic song is poignant, and reminiscent of how moving the message of “Three Little Birds” was when first released.”

The UK Bank Holiday Carnival takes place on August 31 between 1-7pm.

The schedule is as follows (all timings in BST):

1:00PM – Welcome by Jeremiah Asiamah (LIVE)

1:05PM – DJ Nate (LIVE)

1:45 PM – DJ Larni + PA From IQ (LIVE)

2:30 PM: – Kenny Allstar + PA From Afro B (LIVE)

3:15 PM: – DeeJay Why LIVE 3:45 PM – House Gospel Choir (LIVE)

4;00 PM: – Sef Kombo (LIVE)

4:30 PM: – Heartless Crew + PA From Alicai Harley (LIVE)

5.15PM: – PA From Donaeo with Heartless (LIVE)

5:25PM: – Jeremiah Asiamah: PAs From J Kaz, Midas, House Gospel Choir (LIVE)

6:15PM: – Tiwa Savage (PRE RECORDED)

6:30 – Sean Paul (PRE-RECORDED)

6:45 – Skip Marley (PRE RECORDED).

