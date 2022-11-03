Smino Reveals ‘90 Proof’ Music Video, Announces 5th Annual ‘Kribmas’ Benefit Concert

Smino - Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Smino has released a music video for his buzzing single “90 Proof,” which features J. Cole. It remains one of many standouts from Luv 4 Rent—his third album and debut project with Motown Records, in partnership with Zero Fatigue.

Directed by filmmaker Philip Youmans, the big screen-ready visual opens in idyllic fashion by focusing on Smino and J. Cole amongst friends before it takes a strange and dark turn, mirroring the ebb and flow of this epic funkified trip.

Smino - "90 Proof" ft. J Cole (Official Music Video)

Luv 4 Rent was produced primarily by The Yute (Monte Booker, Groove, Phoelix, Smino) as well as Kal Banx and Childish Major, and boasts additional breakout tracks “Pro Freak,” with Doechii and Fatman Scoop, “Matinee” with Kal Banx, and “Pudgy” with Lil Uzi Vert.

In addition to the “90 Proof” music video, Smino brought the Luv 4 Rent world to life with a cinematic album trailer, a “Luv Letters” video revealing the featured guests, and the arresting “Lee & Lovie” visualizer, also helmed by Youmans. Last week, Smino cracked open the world of the LP with a “Luv 4 Rent Open House” in Los Angeles.

The project has already earned widespread acclaim from top-tier tastemakers with looks from Rolling Stone, The FADER, Pitchfork, Hypebeast, and more. NPR Music touted the project as “a head-spinning, wildly inventive collection,” and Complex asserted, “Each of his albums has offered a unique way to perceive the world through the lens of love and authentic Blackness.”

Smino will bring the album to life on stage during his 5th annual “Kribmas” benefit concert (in partnership with Spotify) on December 18 at Stifel Theatre in his hometown of St. Louis. The yearly holiday event brings culture, experience, and opportunity to the city that has uplifted Smino throughout his journey. Special guests to be announced. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 4th at 10 AM Central.

Additionally, Smino will co-headline the Luv Is 4Ever Tour alongside JID in 2023. The 32-city tour kicks off on January 22 at Paramount Theatre in Seattle, Washington, making stops across North America in Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta, Toronto, and more before wrapping up in Nashville, Tennessee at Marathon Music Works on March 29.

Buy or stream Luv 4 Rent.