Stan Getz’s Ambitious ‘Focus’ Joins Verve Vault Series

Focus, originally released in 1961 on Verve Records, stands as a singular entry in saxophonist Stan Getz’s discography — a chamber jazz suite composed and arranged by Eddie Sauter, with Getz as its sole improviser. The album will be reissued on all-analog 180-gram vinyl on November 14, 2025, as part of the Verve Vault Series.

Recorded in July 1961 at Webster Hall in New York City, Focus pairs Getz’s expressive tenor saxophone with a string orchestra conducted by Hershy Kay. Sauter’s seven-movement suite — originally envisioned for violinist Jascha Heifetz — unfolds in layered harmonic landscapes and orchestral textures. Getz’s parts were entirely improvised, captured live in single takes without written music, as he navigated pre-composed frameworks with melodic invention and emotional clarity.

The album represents a true collaboration between Sauter and Getz, and a radical departure from the conventions of jazz “with strings” albums of the time. Sauter’s charts emphasize contrapuntal writing, rhythmic complexity, and harmonic ambiguity, while Getz — unedited and unrehearsed in the traditional sense — weaves a lyrical, instinctive line throughout. The result remains one of the most original and artistically daring projects in Getz’s recorded legacy.

The Verve Vault Series presents all-analog 180-gram vinyl reissues of essential albums from the Verve, Impulse!, Mercury, and associated catalogs. Mastered by Ryan K. Smith from the original analog tapes and pressed at Optimal, each release combines exceptional audio fidelity with meticulous attention to detail — from mastering to jacket reproduction. The series highlights both iconic titles and overlooked gems from the 1950s through the 1970s.

Previous releases include Sonny Side Up by Dizzy Gillespie and The Composer of Desafinado Plays by Antonio Carlos Jobim, both released October 10, 2025.

