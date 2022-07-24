Starcrawler Share Roaring New Single ‘Stranded’

Starcrawler – Photo: Cameron McCool (Courtesy of We Care A Lot PR)

Starcrawler have shared their roaring new single “Stranded,” the third track to be lifted from their upcoming major label debut album, She Said.

The perfect package of infectious hooks and 90s riffs, the new track distinguishes the band as authentic artists with an unfiltered intensity. “Stranded on the side of a one-way street/The stars in her eyes won’t shine on me,” frontwoman Arrow de Wilde sings on “Stranded.” “Whisper in the night hoping someone sees/Shine on me, shine on me.”

The single comes accompanied by a music video directed by Gilbert Trejo that first finds de Wilde and guitarist Henri Cash working in a gas station convenience store before the band take to the stage decked out in pink outfits.

Starcrawler - Stranded (Official Music Video)

“At the beginning of Covid, I was missing the adrenaline of having a show and driving out to play it, so I would just be driving my car around with nowhere to go and trying to write something and being so uninspired,” Cash explained of the song.

“And then one day I got hit by another car on Figueroa and Highland Park – and it turned out to be Phoebe Bridgers’ guitar player. The song came from that rock’n’roll car crash and became a joke song about Tim’s [Franco, bassist] weird crush on Phoebe Bridgers – and then it became about something totally different.”

She Said will be released on September 16 and will be Starcrawler’s first record since signing to Big Machine Label Group. The album will also feature the previous singles “Roadkill” and the title track, while the full record will see them fully lean into their own epic vision of a contemporary Hollywood Babylon and morph into a modern-day take on LA legends X, with a sprinkle of The Go-Go’s, a smattering of The Distillers, and some Rolling Stones sleaze thrown in for good measure.

The band will join Jack White on his North American tour in Minneapolis on August 13 before heading over to the UK to open for Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds at All Point East in London on August 28.

Buy or stream “Stranded.”