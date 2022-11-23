Steve Hackett, Wishbone Ash, Marillion Confirmed For 2024 ‘Cruise To The Edge’

Steve Hackett - Photo: C. Brandon/Redferns

‘Cruise to the Edge’ (CTTE), the world’s premier progressive rock experience at sea, is set to return March 8-13, 2024 with its biggest cruise ever. Marking its eighth voyage, the five-day/five-night full-ship charter cruise is set to sail out of Miami, FL aboard the Norwegian Pearl and visit two ports: Ocho Rios, Jamaica and George Town, Grand Cayman.

Featuring an array of events and music-filled days with performances from some of the world’s greatest prog rock artists, Cruise To The Edge ’24 will be headlined by prog legends Marillion, Steve Hackett, Flying Colors, and for the first time, Big Big Train.

The lineup also includes returning acts Adrian Belew, Martin Barre, The Flower Kings, Haken, Protocol, Queensrÿche, PFM, Airbag, Baraka, Klone, and Wishbone Ash; alongside cruise newcomers Gryphon, Lonely Robot, Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin, and legendary prog metal group Symphony X, with more artists to be announced in the coming months. Plus, official cruise hosts Jon Kirkman and Roie Avin will be moderating Q&A’s and activities.

The public on-sale just kicked off (11/21), with cabins starting at $1,397.00 per person (double occupancy). Government fees, taxes, and gratuities are additional and mandatory for all passengers, regardless of age. For booking and more info, visit the event’s official website and follow @CruiseToTheEdge on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Beyond the sun, fun, and exquisite dining there will be artist/cruiser photo experiences, Q&A sessions, special theme nights, and other events designed to optimize the artist/fan experience. This year’s cruise will once again feature the unparalleled CTTE Late Night Live, where fans can sign up to showcase their own musical talents in four different performance scenarios: Late Night Live Pro Jam (guests are invited to play with a headline act), Artist’s Choice (featuring fans and prog legends performing together), The Main Event (where guests can shine with fellow Late Night Live musicians), and Overtime Jam (where guests can choose a song to be featured in a late-night jam).

Cruisers will get to experience the Norwegian Pearl is designed specifically for the concert cruise market, featuring some of the best venues on the high seas, incredible dining options, and the friendly and attentive service for which Norwegian Cruise Line is known. The ship’s 16 chic dining options, 15 bars and lounges, dazzling casino, tranquil spa, Body Waves fitness center, rock-climbing wall, and spacious Garden Villas are just a few things that make this Jewel-class cruise ship a destination of her own. All accommodations showcase a relaxing vibe with cool blue hues reminiscent of the calming ocean with silver and turquoise accents. Stateroom’s feature new furniture, carpeting, headboards, and televisions.

