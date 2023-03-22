Steve Hackett Announces North American Leg Of ‘Foxtrot At Fifty’ Tour

Steve Hackett - Photo: C. Brandon/Redferns

Prog rock legend Steve Hackett will revisit his stellar work with Genesis when he launches the North American leg of his “Genesis Revisited: Foxtrot At Fifty + Hackett Highlights Tour” in the fall (which will be predated by a tour throughout Europe in the spring).

Hackett said: “I’m thrilled to be bringing my ‘Genesis Revisited: Foxtrot At Fifty + Hackett Highlights’ tour to the USA and Canada in the autumn, and very much look forward to seeing you all then!”

As advertised, the show will feature the 1972 Genesis album Foxtrot performed in full, plus additional fan favorites. Long considered one of the classic progressive rock releases, Foxtrot spawned such all-time great Genesis tracks as “Watcher Of The Skies” and the over-20-minute-long epic “Supper’s Ready”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hackett joined Genesis at the beginning of 1971 and gained an international reputation as the guitarist in the band’s classic lineup alongside Peter Gabriel, Tony Banks, Mike Rutherford and Phil Collins. Hackett’s intricate guitar work was a key element of Genesis’ albums from Nursery Cryme (1971) to Wind And Wuthering (1977) including the classic “Selling England By The Pound”.

After leaving Genesis at the end of 1977, Hackett’s solo career, which now spans more than 30 albums, has demonstrated his extraordinary versatility with both electric and acoustic guitar. Hackett is renowned as both an immensely talented and innovative rock musician and a virtuoso classical guitarist and composer and this was recognized in 2010 when he was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. He has also worked alongside Steve Howe of YES in the supergroup GTR.

Hackett’s compositions take influences from many genres, including jazz, classical and blues. For his later studio works The Night Siren (2017) and At The Edge Of Light (2019),Hackett has explored the influences of world music. Recent tours have seen Hackett celebrate his time with Genesis including a spectacular 2018 tour in which he realized a long-held ambition to perform the works of Genesis live with his band and an orchestra.

Steve Hackett: ‘Foxtrot At 50’ North American dates:

Oct. 03 – Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier – Montreal, QC

Oct. 05 – Massey Hall – Toronto, ON

Oct. 06 – State Theatre – Ithaca, NY

Oct. 08 – The Forum Theatre – Binghamton, NY

Oct. 10 – Hart Theatre – Albany, NY

Oct. 12 – Wilbur Theatre – Boston, MA

Oct. 13 – Grade Arts Center – New London, CT

Oct. 14 – Town Hall – New York, NY

Oct. 15 – Whitaker Center – Harrisburg, PA

Oct. 17 – The Strand – Providence, RI

Oct. 19 – Scottish Rite Auditorium – Collingswood, NJ

Oct. 20 – Scottish Rite Auditorium – Collingswood, NJ

Oct. 21 – Scottish Rite Auditorium – Collingswood, NJ

Oct. 24 – Carolina Theatre of Durham – Durham, NC

Oct. 26 – Charleston Music Hall – Charleston, SC

Oct. 28 – Center Stage – Atlanta, GA

Oct. 29 – Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN

Oct. 31 – Taft Theatre – Cincinnati, OH

Nov. 01 – Goodyear Theater – Akron, OH

Nov. 02 – Copernicus Center – Chicago, IL

Nov. 03 – The Pabst Theatre – Milwaukee, WI

Nov. 05 – Hoyt Sherman Theatre – Des Moines, IA

Nov. 09 – The Moore Theatre – Seattle, WA

Nov. 10 – Historic Elsinore Theatre – Salem, OR

Nov. 13 – Golden State Theatre – Monterey, CA

Nov. 14 – Palace of Fine Arts Theatre – San Francisco, CA

Nov. 16 – Balboa Theatre – San Diego, CA

Nov. 17 – Lobero Theatre – Santa Barbara, CA

Nov. 18 – Orpheum Theatre – Los Angeles, CA

Listen to the best of Steve Hackett on Apple Music and Spotify.