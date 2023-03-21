Stevie Van Zandt’s ‘Outlaw Country Cruise 8’ To Feature Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle, And More

Stevie Van Zandt - Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Bruce Springsteen

Stevie Van Zandt’s Renegade Circus and Sixthman, the leader in festivals and music cruises for more than two decades, have announced Outlaw Country Cruise 8, sailing February 4-10, 2024.

The cruise sets sail from Miami, FL to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, and San Juan, Puerto Rico aboard Norwegian Pearl for six nights of music and adventure on the Caribbean Sea. Sign-ups for pre-sales are available now through Wednesday, March 29 at 11:59 pm (ET), with public on-sales following on Friday, March 31 at 2:00 pm (ET).

The eighth voyage of the critically acclaimed Outlaw Country Cruise will feature a star-studded lineup of legendary icons and rising new artists including Blackberry Smoke, Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Nikki Lane, 49 Winchester, Shinyribs, Kaitlin Butts, Drivin’ N Cryin’, Los Straitjackets, Jim Lauderdale, Dale Watson and His Lone Stars, Chuck Mead, Jason Ringenberg & His Barnstormers, The Warner E. Hodges Band, Rosie Flores & The Talismen, Dash Rip Rock, Sarah Gayle Meech, Lillie Mae, Kristi Rose and Fats Kaplan, Charlie Overbey, Raelyn Nelson Band, Roger Alan Wade and Honky Tonk CIA, Mojo Nixon & The Toadliquors, and more to be announced soon.

The outlaw music and activities never stop, with five unique venues stacked with special performances, once-in-a-lifetime collaborations, specially curated tribute shows, and SiriusXM Sessions at Sea radio tapings hosted by SiriusXM Outlaw Country DJ Steve Earle and of course, the one and only Mojo Nixon.

The Norwegian Pearl will provide everything needed to make the eighth installment of the Outlaw Country Cruise the most luxurious cruise vacation ever, with fully stocked bars at (almost) every corner, tasty dining options, the Pool Deck (with multiple hot tubs), the Pearl Club Casino, Mandara Spa, Body Waves Fitness Center, Sports Court, and much more.

Beyond the onboard experience, Outlaw Country Cruisers will have the chance to enjoy once-in-a-lifetime shore excursions in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, and San Juan, Puerto Rico–both first-time ports of call for the Outlaw Country Cruise.

Visit Outlaw Country Cruise’s official website for more information.