Stevie Wonder Set To Perform At 2023 Grammys With Smokey Robinson And Chris Stapleton

Stevie Wonder - Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp

Stevie Wonder will perform during the 65th Grammy Awards on February 5 alongside Smokey Robinson and Chris Stapleton.

Robinson is this year’s recipient of the MusiCares Person of the Year award, along with Motown founder Berry Gordy. The award will be presented at a gala tonight (February 3) in Los Angeles. Stapleton is a nominee this year for best country song for “I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die.”

As for Wonder, the legend has amassed 25 Grammys over the years and is the only artist ever to win album of the year with three consecutive studio albums.

Earlier this week, Stapleton announced that he will embark on an extensive series of headlining dates later this year. Produced by Live Nation, the newly confirmed “All-American Road Show” 2023 shows kick off April 26 at El Paso’s UTEP Don Haskins Center and include stops at Syracuse’s St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Mansfield’s Xfinity Center, St. Louis’ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Charleston’s Credit One Stadium, Bangor’s Maine Savings Amphitheater, Gilford’s Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion (two nights), Toronto’s Budweiser Stage and Alpharetta’s Ameris Bank Amphitheatre among many others.

Special guests featured on the tour include Charley Crockett, Marcus King, Nikki Lane, Margo Price, Allen Stone, Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives and The War and Treaty. See below for complete itinerary.

Tickets for Stapleton’s headline dates go on-sale next Friday, February 10 at 10:00am local time. Stapleton’s fan club will have early access to tickets and VIP packages with pre-sale starting Tuesday, February 7 at 10:00am local time through Thursday, February 9 at 10:00pm local time. Citi is the official card of Chris Stapleton’s “All-American Road Show” 2023 tour.

In addition to the new “All-American Road Show” dates, Stapleton is set to perform the national anthem at Super Bowl LVII next Sunday, February 12 on FOX. He will also headline both Rodeo Houston on March 16 and Stagecoach Music Festival on April 30 and will join George Strait for a series of stadium shows with special guests Little Big Town.

