Suki Waterhouse Reveals New Song, ‘Back in Love’

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Suki Waterhouse is back with a new song. “Back In Love,” which she co-wrote with longtime collaborators Natalie Findlay and Jules Apollinaire, is her first release on her new label, Island Records. She signed with the imprint roughly six months ago, after releasing her first two albums on Sub Pop.

“The phrase ‘Back in Love’ reflects many ideas,” Waterhouse shared in a press statement. “For me, it’s about coming back to your sense of self after having an identity shift.”

Suki Waterhouse - Back in Love (Official Music Video)

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The track, which furthers Waterhouse’s characteristic blend of psych rock and ’70s drama, explores falling in love with yourself. It’s paired with an appropriately center-stage-minded video directed by Kaz Firpo, which follows Waterhouse as she finds her spotlight at a nightclub (and wins the adoration of the crowd in the process).

“Back In Love” is also Waterhouse’s first preview of a forthcoming record. Although she has yet to officially announce the unnamed project, which will be her third LP, she plans to debut songs from it live at this summer’s Lollapalooza Festival in Chicago. She’s also book to play the festival Hinterland this August in Iowa. The shows will mark Waterhouse’s return to the stage after a break, which itself followed a period of heavy touring for the English singer-songwriter. This included her own headlining Sparklemuffin Tour, which ran from September through December 2024, and high-profile opening slots for the likes of Taylor Swift and Laufey.

Waterhouse released her most recent LP, Memoir of a Sparklemuffin, in September 2024 on Sub Pop. The album debuted at No. 24 on the Billboard Independent Albums chart and No. 39 in the UK. It followed her 2022 debut I Can’t Let Go, which featured her breakout single “Good Looking” — originally released in 2017, it went viral on TikTok five years later, and today sits RIAA-certified platinum with nearly a billion streams across platforms. Earlier this year, Waterhouse released the standalone single “Dream Woman,” her first output since Sparklemuffin.

Listen to Suki Waterhouse’ “Back In Love” here.