Tangerine Dream Set To Play UK Shows In November

Tangerine Dream - Photo: Dawn Fletcher-Park/SOPA Images/Light Rocket via Getty Images

Electronic music pioneers Tangerine Dream have announced two UK shows for 2023 at The London Palladium on Wednesday, November 8 and Manchester’s Albert Hall on Friday November 10. Tickets for Tangerine Dream’s UK shows will go on-sale on Friday 12 May at 10am.

Founded in 1967 by Edgar Froese in Berlin, the group established themselves with their groundbreaking 1974 album Phaedra which became a milestone in electronic music history.

Over the last 53 years, Tangerine Dream released more than one hundred albums. Their early “Pink Years” albums had a pivotal role in the development of Krautrock. Their “Virgin Years” – such as Rubycon and Force Majeure albums helped define what became known as the Berlin School of electronic music.

Although the group released numerous studio and live recordings, a substantial number of their fans were introduced to Tangerine Dream by their film soundtracks, which total over sixty and include Sorcerer (William Friedkin), Thief (Michael Mann), Risky Business, The Keep, Firestarter, Legend (Ridley Scott), Near Dark, Shy People and Miracle Mile. In 2013, Tangerine Dream composed the original score for Rockstar’s best-selling video game Grand Theft Auto V.

With their line-up now consisting of Thorsten Quaeschning (since 2005) as musical director, Hoshiko Yamane (since 2011), Ulrich Schnauss (since 2014) and Paul Frick (since June 2020), the band has returned to the classic sequencer driven sound of their origins.

The band’s latest studio album Raum was released in February 2022 and performed on their tour ‘From Virgin to Quantum Years 2022’. The record entered the German Album Chart at #39 and the Official UK Dance Album Chart at #1 among others. Raum marks Tangerine Dream’s most successful release since the 1980s and was highly praised by the press. (“the best Tangerine Dream record in decades’ – Resident Advisor.)

