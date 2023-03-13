Glendale To Be Renamed ‘Swift City’ For Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’

Taylor Swift - Photo: Samir Hussein/Redferns

Taylor Swift is to be honored this week with a temporary name change for the city of Glendale, Arizona as she kicks off The Eras Tour. Glendale will change its name to Swift City.

The pop star opens the US leg of her tour this Friday, March 17 at State Farm Stadium, before following up the performance with a second show on the following night. Mayor Jerry P. Weiers announced a temporary name change for the city on the dates Swift is performing.

In his announcement, he encouraged, “all Swifties…to share their smiles ‘that could light up this whole town’ on all social media platforms because ‘the best people in life are free.’”

Glendale will have digital billboards along the freeways and in Westgate Entertainment District, where State Farm Stadium is, welcoming fans to Swift City.

Last week, it was announced that Stanford University is set to launch a new class exploring Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well (10 Minute Version).”

The lengthy version of the beloved track appeared on the re-recorded album Red (Taylor’s Version), which arrived in November 2021. Before its release, it had been much rumored among fans.

Now, students at Stanford University will be able to delve into all things “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)” in the new class, “All Too Well (10 Week Version).” The class is part of the institution’s Italic 99 courses, which offer students an introduction to topics taught by alumni of the program.”

“All Too Well (10 Week Version)” will begin the Winter 23 quarter and will take the form of a 50-minute weekly class. It will be taught by Stanford alumni Nona Hungate.

Since it was released, “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)” has collected numerous awards for Swift. She received a Grammy, MTV EMA, MTVA VMA, and AMA for Music Video Of The Year, an MTV VMA for Best Direction, and an iHeartRadio Music Award for Best Lyrics. The song also hit the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the longest song to reach No.1 on the chart.

