Taylor Swift’s Scores Her Sole Longest-Leading Hot 100 No.1

Taylor Swift - Photo: Samir Hussein/Redferns

Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” has once again landed at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, logging an eighth total week on top. With its latest run at No.1, Swift has revised her longest Hot 100 reign, surpassing the seven weeks at the top for “Blank Space” in 2014-15.

Shop the best of Taylor Swift’s discography on vinyl and more.

“Anti-Hero” has quickly become an all-time cut in the Taylor Swift discography. Recently, the song became the No.1 song across US radio stations, making Swift the first artist to have landed on the top of Billboard’s Radio Songs chart in the 2000s, 10s, and 20s.

ADVERTISEMENT

Swift earned her seventh Radio Songs chart-topper, tying Maroon 5, Katy Perry, and Usher for the fourth-most No.1s dating to the chart’s beginning in December 1990. Rihanna leads with 13, followed by Mariah Carey (11), and Bruno Mars (nine).

Earlier in December, Taylor extended her record-setting 2022 performance with the debut of her tenth studio album Midnights on October 21, released on Republic Records/Universal Music Group. In just eight weeks, Midnights achieved over six million album equivalent units worldwide, three million in the U.S. alone, and cemented her in music history as the only artist ever to have five albums with over one million units during release week. The blockbuster release moved almost 1.6 million during its debut week. Midnights is the first album to sell over one million physical albums since 2015.

Universal Music Group Chairman & CEO, Sir Lucian Grainge said, “Taylor is a multidimensional creative force whose achievements place her among the most accomplished artists in the history of music, and we are thrilled and honored to partner with her across so many aspects of her career.”

Republic Records Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Monte Lipman said, “Taylor’s achievements over the past year have been absolutely spectacular! With more than two dozen historic milestones set by Midnights, it’s nearly unimaginable for any artist to sell more than six million albums in less than eight weeks during any era of our business. These accomplishments further exemplify Taylor’s prowess as the consummate artist and storyteller defining a generation.”

Buy or stream Midnights.