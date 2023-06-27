Taylor Swift-Signed Guitar Auctioned For ‘OK Kids Korral’ Cancer Charity

Taylor Swift - Photo: Scott Legato/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Toby Keith and Friends have revealed that a guitar signed by Taylor Swift sold for $120,000 at their 2023 OK Kids Korral auction, which supports children facing cancer. The guitar was the top fundraiser of the items sold, though in all, the program raised $1.8 million for the program, which provides free housing for families with kids battling cancer.

Among the other auctioned items were a personal dinner with Keith, which sold for $70,000, and a fishing trip with the singer, which went for $80,000. Another signed guitar — with signatures from the likes of Tim McGraw, Carrie Underwood, Garth Brooks, and others — raised $44,000.

The auction also included memorabilia from athletes, including Bengals’ Joe Burrow, Warriors’ Steph Curry, and internationally-renowned golfer Tiger Woods. There were also smaller donations from companies including Ashley Furniture, Travis McIntyre, and others.

Prior to the OK Kids Korral event, a guitar from Swift’s Midnights recording sessions was put up for auction last December to benefit the 12 Drummers Drumming event for the Raven Drum Foundation, founded by Def Leppard’s Rick Allen. The organization raises funds for veterans and first responders dealing with PTSD. The final bid was for $12,500, according to the 12 Drummers’ website.

Earlier this year, Swift donated another acoustic guitar for auction to benefit MusiCares Charity Relief, which aims to support musicians in financial and medical crises. The guitar was decorated with images from her Evermore era and was set to sell for as much as $10,000, according to iHeartRadio.

Last week, Swift announced an additional run of international tour dates, which will represent her first 2024 dates of the “Eras” Tour. Next year, Swift will play shows in Japan, Australia, Singapore, Europe, and the UK.

The news comes after Swift announced the first round of international dates to The “Eras” Tour. Latin American shows will be supported by Sabrina Carpenter and produced by Taylor Swift Touring. Visit the artist’s official website for further information on all her forthcoming shows.

