Taylor Swift Scores Tenth UK No.1 Album With ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’

'Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)' artwork: Courtesy of the artist

Taylor Swift has landed her 10th UK No.1 album, as Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) enters the Official Charts Company at the summit.

In the process, the newly-recorded version of the 2010 album has substantially outdone the original. Thirteen years ago, Speak Now entered the UK chart at No.6 but, with her international profile still in development, that was its only week in the Top 10, and it spent only seven weeks in the Top 100. The original set has returned to the UK survey in recent weeks, in a run that took it to No.40 last week.

The OCC reports that the new version has more than doubled the opening sales week of the original Speak Now release. Taylor’s Version returned more than 67,000 chart units in its first seven days, compared to 28,200 units for the 2010 album. Spotify had already reported that the new incarnation of the album had become its most-streamed album in a single day in 2023, on its day of release last Friday (July 7).

Swift thus extends her UK chart record as the artist who has amassed 10 chart-topping albums most quickly, in ten years and eight months since her first No.1 with Red in 2012. She claimed that distinction last yea by overtaking Madonna’s total, with Swift’s ninth chart-topper Midnights. But Madonna does still hold the record for the female solo artist with the most No.1 albums, with twelve.

Swift has five further albums in this week’s Top 40. Midnights dips 6-,9, and 2014’s 1989 is up 14-10). The 2019 set Lover is at No.12, 2017’s Reputation at No.21, and 2020’s folklore at No.25. Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) is also No.1 on the new Official Vinyl Albums Chart in the UK, selling over 22,500 sales in its opening week, representing a third of its total.

