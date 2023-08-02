Taylor Swift And The Grammy Museum Present ‘I Can See You (Taylor’s Version)’

Taylor Swift - Photo: Jeff Kravitz/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

In celebration of Taylor Swift’s history-making six sold-out SoFi Stadium shows in Los Angeles starting this week, the Grammy Museum is curating a special pop-up exhibit, I Can See You (Taylor’s Version) (At Grammy Museum), open now for a limited time through Monday, September 18. The exhibit is on display in the Museum’s 4th floor theater gallery.

I Can See You (Taylor’s Version) (At Grammy Museum) immerses the visitor into the world of Swift’s recent “I Can See You (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” music video, with a display of 11 costumes and two instruments for a total of 13 artifacts from the video.

Taylor Swift - I Can See You (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault) (Official Video)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

The costumes were all worn during Swift’s original Speak Now era. The music video for “I Can See You (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)” features actors Joey King and Taylor Lautner breaking Swift out of a museum vault while Presley Cash waits in the getaway car—a symbolic representation of how it has felt for Swift to have her fans help her reclaim her music. Swift wrote and directed the music video, realizing her dream of directing fight scenes and a heist storyline, with help from Director of Photography, Jonathan Sela, ASC.

“Taylor Swift is about to make history in Los Angeles by setting the SoFi stadium record for the most performances as a headliner,” said Jasen Emmons, Chief Curator & Vice President of Curatorial Affairs at the Grammy Museum. “We’re thrilled to honor this achievement by creating an immersive space for her fans and our community to continue celebrating her all month long.”

In other Taylor news, it was reported over the weekend that her recent Eras show at Seattle’s Lumen Field stadium registered seismic activity equal to that of an hours-long 2.3 magnitude earthquake.

Visit the Grammy Museum’s official website for more information.