The 1975 Celebrate 10 Years Of ‘I Like It When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It’ With Reissue

The 1975 are celebrating 10 years of their breakthrough second studio album, I like it when you sleep, for you are so beautiful yet so unaware of it, with a vinyl reissue.

The album will be released on pink vinyl housed in a six panel triple gatefold packaging. The album will come with alternative artwork and 17 12”x12” art cards. Each card comes with a photo that represents a song with the lyrics on the reverse.

The album was an immediate hit both in the United Kingdom (the band is from a parish in Cheshire) and in the United States. It was certified BPI Platinum in the former and RIAA Gold in the latter. Additionally, it included seven singles: “Love Me,” “Ugh!,” “A Change of Heart,” “She’s American,” “Somebody Else,” “Loving Someone,” and “The Sound.”

The album was celebrated in large part for the way it subverted expectations of what a rock album was meant to be. Bandleader Matty Healy spoke with Exclaim! when the album was released and discussed how this metanarrative about genre was an intentional choice. He said: “There’s a misconception that we’re a rock band, that there’s this desire that we want to be a rock band and that we’re telling people that we rock. We’re not. We play with the ideas of rock’n’roll, whether it be seriously or ironically. But we’re a post-modern pop band that references a million things. I don’t even know what my band is half the time.”

Despite the intellectual underpinnings of the band’s creative direction, there was a more direct approach that gave the album its immediacy. Healy added: “What I wanted to do was make a really true record. We wanted to create something that was really representative of who we were personally and musically.”

In an NME cover story that ran shortly before I like it when you sleep was released, Healy was more direct with his aspirations for the project. “The world needs this album,” he said. It was a proclamation that turned out to be true.

