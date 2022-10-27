The Academic Announce New Album ‘Sitting Pretty,’ Share ‘Pushing Up Daisies’

The Academic - Photo: WOLFF (Courtesy of Capitol Records)

Irish indie rock band The Academic will release their sophomore album Sitting Pretty on February 10, 2023, via Capitol Records. This week, they released the new single off the album, “Pushing Up Daisies.”

“Pushing Up Daisies” follows their latest single, “Don’t Take It Personally,” both of which are gritty tunes with driving melodies and bold guitars. The sound is direct yet riotous–the sound of a band ready to announce themselves to the world, far beyond the Irish neighborhoods that already claim them as hometown heroes.

The Academic - Pushing Up Daisies

“Pushing Up Daisies” highlights both the immovable weight and frail fractures of the young masculine ego. The Academic explains, “‘Pushing Up Daisies’ is our ode to insecurity and ego in equal measure. It tackles the hectic nature of our current circumstances. The ecstatic highs and the unbearable lows of life in your twenties.”

On the track, they sing, “Wake up not feeling too pretty/ I need to pack it in/ I’m decorated with pity

I’ll take it on the chin.” They continue, “I’ve learnt to live seeking council/ To be a better man/ Can’t say it’s helped I’m still doubtful/ But I’m doing what I can.”

The infectious band turns things up a notch during the anthemic chorus, singing, “I’m pushing up daisies and there’s no tomorrow/ Please don’t ask ’cause I might follow/ You’ll be/ Pushing up daisies with me/ Pushing up daisies.”

The four-piece band from Mullingar is stepping into album two with unshakable intent following the success of their self-released first album, Tales From The Backseat, which debuted at No.1 in Ireland. The upcoming album follows the band’s Community Spirit EP.

The Academic is embarking on a UK Headlining tour in February of 2023. One of the stops includes the Roundhouse in London, which will be their biggest headlining show outside of Ireland.

Pre-order Sitting Pretty.