The Beatles Reveal New Version Of ‘I’ve Just Seen A Face’ From ‘Anthology 4’

Ahead of the highly-anticipated release of their forthcoming Anthology 4, The Beatles have shared a new version of their song “I’ve Just Seen A Face.”

Released in 1965 and written by Paul McCartney, the track originally appeared on the group’s album Help—although in North America, it was first released on their record Rubber Soul. The ode to love at first sight has since been covered by the likes of Brandi Carlile, The Dillards, George Martin, Holly Cole and McCartney’s band Wings. In fact, it was among the first Beatles songs Wings played live, and appears on their 1976 live album Wings Over America.

The Beatles - I’ve Just Seen A Face (Take 3) [Anthology 2025]

This version of “I’ve Just Seen A Face” is just some of the new material set to appear on Anthology 4 upon its release on November 21st. Curated and remastered by Giles Martin, Anthology 4 will feature 13 unreleased demos, rare sessions from 1963-1969, and new mixes from their original producer Jeff Lynne. Earlier this year, they shared a new mix of “Free As A Bird,” alongside a restored music video. On October 14th, a 25th-anniversary edition of The Beatles Anthology was also released by Apple Corps Ltd. and Chronicle Books—it contains more than 1,300 photos, documents, artwork, and other memorabilia from the band’s archives.

First released 30 years ago, The Beatles’ Anthology records were originally part of a documentary series of the same name, set to be reissued on Disney+ as a nine-part series on November 26th. The series was paired with three double albums that spanned classic hits and rare demos, mirroring the story the four Beatles—McCartney, Lennon, Ringo Starr and George Harrison—share in the series.

The Beatles released their most recent—and final—song, “Now And Then,” in 2023. Originally begun by John Lennon in 1977, the surviving members of the group began finalizing the demo in 1995 after unearthing Lennon’s vocal the year before. The song was accompanied by a music video directed by Peter Jackson.

