Guns N Roses - Live Era 87-93
Guns N Roses - Live Era 87-93
Guns N Roses - Live Era 87-93
Watch Never Before Seen Video For The Black Crowes’ ‘Cursed Diamond’

The clip was released as part of the band’s 30th anniversary ‘Amorica’ celebrations.

Published on

Cover: Courtesy of American Recordings

The Black Crowes have unearthed a previously never before seen music video for their song “Cursed Diamond,” featured on their 1994 opus Amorica. Morgan James Chadwick edited the clip and Rob Bessette served as the colorist. The release is part of the 30th anniversary celebration of Amorica.

The video consists of five takes from the fabled, infamous 1994 Mushroom party. The takes were edited in real time and remastered to HD. The video features a psychedelic costume party that takes place while the band is performing “Cursed Diamond.” The edited footage gives the clip much of the feeling the band hoped to achieve when they came up with the concept for the video.

The Black Crowes - Cursed Diamond (Official Music Video)

Click to load video

The band spoke about the historic event in an Instagram clip posted earlier this month. Bandleader Chris Robinson explained: “We had tons of weed and booze and whatever else people wanted to do. But I was like, you had to have on a costume to come in the thing, and you had to take psychedelics, or you’re not coming in. Just be assured no one overdosed. No ambulance was called. It was all in good, clean fun.”

Amorica, the rock band’s third studio album, followed their excellent 1990 debut, Shake Your Money Maker, and 1992’s The Southern Harmony and Musical Companion. The album emerged from the sessions for Tall, an album the band eventually scrapped but later resurfaced on The Lost Crowes compilation. Several songs from Tall were re-recorded for Amorica, including the Top 10 rock hits “A Conspiracy,” “High Head Blues,” and “Wiser Time.”

The new deluxe box set, which will ship on December 1, is available in 5LP and 3CD formats. Both editions include a new remaster of the original studio album and bonus material, a collection of new mixes from the Tall sessions, and three previously unreleased songs. The reissue also includes Marie Levau mixes, with seven unreleased recordings, and Live 10”, with four recordings that have never been heard outside a local radio broadcast.

Buy the super deluxe edition of The Black Crowes’s Amorica now.

