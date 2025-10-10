ADVERTISEMENT
The Rolling Stones - Black & Blue
The Rolling Stones - Black & Blue
The Rolling Stones - Black & Blue
The Black Crowes Share ‘Exit’ From Upcoming ‘Amorica.’ Reissue

The song comes from the 1992 Marie Laveau Sessions included in the reissue.

Published on

Cover: Courtesy of UMe

The Black Crowes have shared the song “Exit” from the 30th anniversary edition of their 1994 album Amorica.

“Exit” leads the Marie Laveau Sessions, featuring seven previously unreleased studio recordings from October 1992. The song was recorded that month on an off day from the High High The Moon Tour.

The Amorica deluxe edition includes the original studio album, remastered from the original 1/4″ production master tape by Chris Athens; Tallest, a studio album of nine newly mixed songs from sessions for the scrapped album Tall; four live tracks recorded for a worldwide live radio broadcast to premiere Amorica from AIR Studios in London, UK, on October 25, 1994; and three b-sides, the Taj Mahal cover of “Chevrolet” and new mixes of “Song Of The Flesh” and the instrumental “Sunday Night Buttermilk Waltz.”

Amorica was about breaking free and doing things on our own terms,” said Chris Robinson. “It wasn’t about fitting into what was happening in music at the time. It was about trusting our instincts – and 30 years later, that’s still who we are.”

Rich Robinson adds: “The bond between us, even when tested, always came back to the music. That’s what Amorica represents – our belief in ourselves and in this band.”

Amorica was the Black Crowes’ followup to the massively successful albums Shake Your Money Maker (1990) and The Southern Harmony and Musical Companion (1992), the latter of which debuted atop the Billboard charts. Amorica represents the band’s independence and creative freedom.

In addition to the super deluxe reissue, Crowes fans can snag 2LP versions of the Amorica remaster on black or clear vinyl, as well as a 1CD edition of the reissue.

Order The Black Crowes’s Amorica. anniversary edition on vinyl or CD now.

