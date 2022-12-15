The Cadillac Three Announce The Bandana Tour

The Cadillac Three - Photo: Nick Rau (Courtesy of Big Machine Label Group)

The Cadillac Three are hitting the road once again in 2023 with their newly announced Bandana Tour. Kicking off in January, the run of shows sees the band’s freewheeling vibe and distinct sonic tendencies partnering with the equally audacious Koe Wetzel on select dates.

Bringing fans genre-fusion tracks rooted in country storytelling, rock grooves, and Music City homegrown psychedelic jams, you can always count on GRAMMY-nominated frontman Jaren Johnston, drummer Neil Mason, and lap steel-ing bassist Kelby Ray to bring the party.

The band’s country-fuzz spirit can also be heard throughout Johnston’s accomplished songwriting credits for other superstar artists including Tim McGraw, Thomas Rhett>, Keith Urban, and Jon Pardi, as well as Tyler Hubbard’s current single, “5 Foot 9.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As a producer, Johnston has also lent his talents to the likes of Tyler Rich, Kip Moore, Foo Fighters’ Chris Shiflett, and Steven Tyler, among others. TC3’s efforts have earned the trio a number of accolades, including GRAMMY, ACM, and CMA International Achievement Award nominations.

Tickets for The Bandana Tour are on pre-sale now, allowing select fans to purchase early with access code BANDANA via the band’s website. Onsale for the general public will begin at 10 AM CT on Friday, December 16.

Back in May, Mercy Lounge, one of the favorite music venues in Nashville and a breeding ground for many artists who went on to national and international success, closed its doors for the last time. The venue’s final 24 hours were celebrated by the Cadillac Three, who made an emotional farewell to the night spot, situated at 1 Cannery Row.

Visit The Cadillac Three’s official website for more information.

The Cadillac Three Bandana Tour 2023:

1/26/22 – Bloomington, IL

1/27/23 – Chicago, IL

2/2/23 – Cleveland, OH

2/3/23 – Lexington, KY

2/8/23 – Hattiesburg, MS

2/9/23 – Tuscaloosa, AL

2/10/23 – Rome, GA

2/11/23 – Mobile, AL

2/16/23 – Greensboro, NC

2/17/23 – Savannah, GA

2/18/23 – Charleston, SC

2/23/23 – Wilmington, DE

2/24/23 – Worcester, MA

2/25/23 – Hampton, NH

3/23/23 – Ft. Wayne, IN. **

3/24/23 – Milwaukee, WI. **

3/25/23 – Detroit, MI **

3/30/23 – Independence, MO **

3/31/23 – Evansville, IN **

4/1/23 – St. Louis, MO **

4/6/23 – Oklahoma City, OK

5/12/23 – Huntsville, AL **

5/13/23 – Little Rock, AL **

5/18/23 – Baltimore, MD **

5/19/23 – Columbus, OH **

5/20/23 – Newport, KY **

** Supporting Koe Wetzel