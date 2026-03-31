The Cranberries Celebrate 1993 Debut With New Vinyl

Cover: Courtesy of Island Records

The Cranberries are celebrating their 1993 studio debut Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We? with several new physical formats, among them a Vinylphyle edition. The Irish alternative rock band’s groundbreaking first album features the singles “Dreams” and “Linger.”

The Vinylphyle edition is cut directly from the original master tapes by Joe Nino-Hernes and features a four-panel insert with tape box scans and new liner notes written by Stuart Clark, deputy editor of Irish culture magazine Hot Press and author of the book Why Can’t We about The Cranberries and Dolores O’Riordan.

Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We? will be available as a Deluxe Limited Edition 3LP set featuring newly remastered audio from the album’s original producer Stephen Street, as well as a complete new mix of the album, all done at Abbey Road Studios in London. The 3LP edition includes tracks recorded during the original album sessions, unreleased live tracks from their London Astoria II show in 1994, and the acclaimed Iain Cook remix of “Linger.”

The Cranberries’ 1991 EP Uncertain is also getting a wide physical release in honor of its 35th anniversary. The EP will be available on 45rpm. Only around 5,000 copies of Uncertain were originally released, and those lucky enough to snag a copy were exposed to the blooming talents of lead vocalist O’Riordan, drummer Fergal Lawler, bassist Mike Hogan, and guitarist Noel Hogan.

In honor of the new releases, the Mexican bedroom pop artist Bratty, born Jennifer Juárez, has put her own melancholic spin on “Linger.”

The Cranberries were recently honored with the Icon Award at the ZYN Rolling Stone UK Awards. The annual award recognizes artists who have made an indelible impact on music history.

Accepting the award, Hogan shared: “Dolores passed away nearly eight years ago, so it’s testament to the songs that they have lasted so long. When we were kids starting out in Limerick, we never thought our songs would last so long, let alone 37 years.”

Shop The Cranberries’ Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We? here.