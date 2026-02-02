The Cranberries ‘Uncertain’ EP Gets Limited Edition Reissue

Cover: Courtesy of UMe

Just before their massive commercial breakthrough, The Cranberries first entered the music scene with their debut EP, Uncertain. Now, the record is returning as a limited edition reissue. Available on January 30, the newly remastered and limited-edition version is fittingly pressed on a 45-RPM, cranberry red-colored 12’’ vinyl. Originally released in 1991, the announcement coincides with the EP’s 35th anniversary.

Uncertain was a rare EP that was released in limited quantities (5,000 copies were estimated to be made at the time), and gave insight into the revered talent of lead vocalist Dolores O’Riordan, drummer Fergal Lawler, bassist Mike Hogan, and guitarist Noel Hogan.

“Whoa! Listening to these songs is like taking a trip through a Time Machine,” Fergal shared in a press release. “We were so young when we recorded this EP. You can really hear it in Dolores’s voice. She was just 19 years old then.”

“Listening to Uncertain all these years later, I’m surprised by how well it’s held up,” Noel added. “You can hear small hints of how the band would eventually sound, but more than anything, it brings back great memories of four young people eager to play music. The EP shows clear signs of strong songwriting, even if it still sounds very much of its time.”

The EP features four tracks: “Uncertain,” “Nothing At All,” “Pathetic Senses,” and “Them.” “I personally always loved this song,” Fergal said of “Them.” “It’s so powerful. It was one of the songs we played live a lot in our early days that really had a mesmerizing effect on the audience.”

The Cranberries were formed in 1989 in Limerick, Ireland. Following four EPs, the alternative rock band released their debut album, Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We?, in 1993. The LP achieved commercial success, featuring hit singles “Linger” (their highest-charting song on the US chart) and “Dream.” They followed up with seven more albums, including 1994’s No Need to Argue, which catapulted them into global stars thanks to their “Zombie” anthem, and 2019’s In the End, their final album following Dolores O’Riordan’s death in 2018.

Last November, The Cranberries were honored with the Icon Award at the ZYN Rolling Stone UK Awards. The annual award recognizes artists who have made an indelible impact on music history.

“Dolores passed away nearly eight years ago, so it’s a testament to the songs that they have lasted so long,” guitarist Noel Hogan, who accepted the award on behalf of the band, said in his speech. “When we were kids starting out in Limerick, we never thought our songs would last so long, let alone 37 years. This means a lot to us and Dolores would love something like this tonight,” he continued. “If she’s looking down on us, she’ll be smiling.”

