The Cure Announces First South American Tour In 10 Years

The Cure has announced a string of South American dates as part of their “Shows Of A Lost World” tour. Robert Smith shared the news on his Twitter account, writing, “2023 IN ARGENTINA: BRAZIL: CHILE : COLOMBIA: MEXICO: PARAGUAY: PERU: URUGUAY… BUT SORTING OUT THE DEALS IS TAKING A BIT LONGER THAN I THOUGHT IT WOULD… MORE DETAILS WHEN THEY EXIST… ONWARDS X.”

It’s been a decade since the group last visited South America as part of their “The Great Circle Tour” in 2013. As Smith noted, details are not yet available, but dates can be assumed to follow the North American leg of “Shows Of A Lost World,” which begins this week in New Orleans and continues through July 1st with a final date in Miami.

After initially announcing their first North American tour in seven years, the band confirmed additional dates due to outstanding demand that included new dates in San Diego, Montreal, and Atlanta, as well as a new show in Portland, Oregon.

The band originally attempted to make their shows as affordable as possible by offering zero “platinum” or “dynamically priced” tickets and also only limited their sales to those registered as Ticketmaster Verified Fans in an attempt to prevent scalping.

The Great Circle Tour will see Smith joining with her longest-running bandmate, bassist Simon Gallup, as well as drummer Jason Cooper, keyboardist Roger O’Donnell, and guitarist Reeves Gabrels. The Cure frontman surprised fans last year by onboarding guitarist/keyboardist Perry Bamonte, who played in the band from 1990 to 2005.

As more tour details emerge, fans are anxiously anticipating news of the band’s next album, Songs of a Lost World, which Smith said could be released prior to The Cure’s fall tour last year.

Visit the official artist site for more details, and view the current tour itinerary below.

05/10 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

05/12 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

05/13 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

05/14 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

05/16 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

05/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena

05/20 – San Diego, CA @ NICU Amphitheatre

05/21 – San Diego, CA @ NICU Amphitheatre

05/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

05/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

05/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

05/27 – San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

05/31 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

06/01 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

06/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

06/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

06/06 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

06/08 – Minneapolis St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

06/10 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

06/11 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

06/13 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

06/14 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

06/16 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

06/17 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

06/18 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center

06/20 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

06/21 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

06/22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

06/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

06/25 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

06/27 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

06/28 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

06/29 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

07/01 – Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena