The Killers Announce 2023 UK And Ireland Tour Dates

The Killers have confirmed a short run of UK and Ireland tour dates to complement their headline slots at Reading & Leeds 2023.

After topping the bill at the twin festivals next August, the Las Vegas-conceived band will head to Scotland, where there will hold their first-ever show in Edinburgh. The group will headline the Royal Highland Centre Showgrounds on August 29.

In September, The Killers will continue the brief tour at Belfast’s Boucher Road Playing Fields before heading to Stradbally to headline the 2023 edition of Electric Picnic.

Tickets for the Edinburgh and Belfast shows will both go on sale at 9am GMT on Monday (December 12). Edinburgh tickets will be available to purchase here, while Belfast tickets will go on sale here.

The short tour follows the band’s massive, sold-out stadium tour this summer, which saw The Killers play to 400,000 fans at shows, including two euphoric nights at London’s Emirates Stadium.

The new dates are the latest to be added to what looks set to be a busy schedule for The Killers next summer. Previously, the band were confirmed to be performing at Atlanta, GA’s Shaky Knees festival alongside Muse and The Lumineers.

Meanwhile, the group’s latest album, Pressure Machine, was released in 2021 and was followed up by the standalone single “boy” in August. Written before the songs that made up Pressure Machine, the themes explored in “boy” helped lead frontman and principal songwriter Brandon Flowers to the subjects that would eventually be the focus of that record.

“This was the first song written after we had to cancel the Imploding The Mirage tour due to the pandemic,” Flowers explained in a press release at the time. “I had recently moved back to Utah and started to make trips to Nephi, where I grew up. I found that the place I had wanted to get away from so desperately at 16 was now a place that I couldn’t stop returning to.

“I have a son approaching the age I was at that time in my life. With ‘boy’, I want to reach out and tell myself – and my sons – to not overthink it. And to look for the ‘white arrows’ in their lives. For me now, white arrows are my wife, children, my songs and the stage.”

Buy or stream “Boy.” View The Killers’ tour itinerary below.

Aug 26 – Reading, UK – Reading Festival

Aug 27 – Leeds, UK – Leeds Festival

Aug 29 – Edinburgh, UK – Royal Highland Centre Showgrounds

Sep 1 – Belfast, UK – Boucher Road Playing Fields

Sep 3 – Stradbally, IE – Electric Picnic Festival