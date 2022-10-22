The Mysterines Share New ‘All These Things’ EP

The Mysterines – Photo: Steve Gullick (Courtesy of Fiction Records)

The Mysterines have shared a new EP, called All These Things, which features live recordings from a live performance earlier this year.

The new digital release features a studio version of the title track and is completed by a trio of tracks captured at the British rock band’s set at London’s Rough Trade East. The gig in question was held in celebration of their critically acclaimed debut album, Reeling.

The other tracks featured on the EP include a live version of “All These Things,” “Dangerous,” and “Old Friends Die Hard.”

Alongside the new release, the band have announced the release of a new glow-in-the-dark vinyl version of Reeling. The special version of the record will be available from November 4, along with new merch bundles. You can pre-order them from The Mysterines’ official store.

The band are currently on tour in North America, supporting AWOLNATION. They will perform at New York’s The Rooftop at Pier 17 tonight (October 22), with the dates running until mid-November. They wrap up in Seattle, WA, on November 18.

The Mysterines were also recently confirmed to open for Arctic Monkeys on their massive stadium tour of the UK in 2023. You can find tickets here and the rising band’s full tour itinerary here.

Reeling was made under the watchful eye of acclaimed producer Catherine Marks (Wolf Alice, The Big Moon, PJ Harvey) over three weeks in between lockdowns at Assault & Battery studios in London, recorded live to capture the intensity of the songs. “It’s a pretty ambiguous title for most people, but for me, Reeling sums up every emotion of the album in just one word,” said singer and guitarist Lia Metcalfe. “It was the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do.”

Since its release, the record has charted at No.2 on the UK Rock & Metal Albums chart, while the band have supported the likes of Muse, Bloc Party, and Primal Scream. They also made their TV debut on the iconic Later… with Jools Holland, performing “Dangerous” alongside Florence + The Machine and Jamie T.

Buy or stream All These Things EP.