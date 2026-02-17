SIGN UP

The War And Treaty Release New Song ‘If This Day’

Written by Diane Warren, the track is featured in the Amazon Prime Video series ‘The Gray House.’

Published on

The Gray House artwork
Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

It’s a good day for a new anthem from The War and Treaty. “If This Day,” the husband-and-wife duo’s new single, was written by 17-time Oscar-nominated songwriter Diane Warren. It’s featured in the new limited series The Gray House, premiering Feb. 26 on Amazon Prime Video.

Executive produced by Kevin Costner, Morgan Freeman, and Lori McCreary, The Gray House tells the true story of four women whose Underground Railroad network evolves into an espionage ring. The gospel-inflected “If This Day” draws inspiration from the story. “If this day was the last day,” Michael and Tanya Trotter sing, “would you have said all you needed to say?”

“‘If This Day’ is not only about these brave women of The Gray House,” Warren says. “It also applies to us all, to look at ourselves and ask ourselves did we do all we could do, did we stand up for those we needed to stand up for, did we live enough, love enough, forgive enough. Did you do the best you could do with the time you were given on this earth?”

The War And Treaty - If This Day (From The Gray House Original Soundtrack)

Click to load video

“When Diane asked us to listen to the song in her studio, Michael and I were immediately captured by the lyrics,” Tanya Trotter recalled. Michael added, “Every day we all need to ask ourselves the questions asked in this song. It’s our way of staying humble and always in the posture of servanthood.”

“If This Day” is one of two The War and Treaty songs on The Gray House soundtrack alongside album opener “Blood In the River.” The tracklist also features songs from the likes of Lainey Wilson, Killer Mike, Scott Stapp, Shania Twain, and Willie Nelson, whose “Heart of America” served as the project’s lead single.

In recent years The War and Treaty has emerged as one of the most vibrant forces in American roots music. The band won Duo/Group of the Year at the Americana Honors & Awards; earned an array of Grammy, ACM, and CMA Award nominations; and climbed to the top 20 on the US singles chart with their Zach Bryan collab “Hey Driver.”

Listen to Luke Grimes’ “If This Day (From The Gray House Original Soundtrack)” here.

Related Topics:
Paul McCartney and Wings
Paul McCartney and Wings
Man On The RunLP
LP
ORDER NOW
The Beach Boys - We Gotta Groove: The Brother Studio Years
The Beach Boys
We Gotta Groove: The Brother Studio Years
3LP
ORDER NOW
The Smashing Pumpkins
The Smashing Pumpkins
Gish 35th Anniversary
LP
ORDER NOW
Most Popular
Prog Rock to Pop
Weighty In The Eighties: When Prog Rock Went Pop
Best 90s Hip-Hop Illustration
The Best 90s Hip Hop Songs: Classic Rap From A Golden Era
uDiscover Music image background
Gil Evans Out of the Cool album cover
‘Out of the Cool’: Celebrating Gil Evans’ Masterpiece
More Most Popular uDiscover Music - More
Bee Gees - You Should Be Dancing: The 12 Collection
Bee Gees
You Should Be Dancing: The 12 Collection
4LP
ORDER NOW
Peter Frampton - Frampton Comes Alive! (Vinylphyle)
Peter Frampton
Frampton Comes Alive! (Vinylphyle)
2LP
ORDER NOW
D'Angelo
D'Angelo
Voodoo (Zoetrope)
2LP
ORDER NOW
uDiscover Music - Back To Top
uDiscover Music - Back To Top