Toby Keith’s ‘35 Biggest Hits’ Gets Vinyl Debut

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Toby Keith’s 35 Biggest Hits is getting a vinyl reissue, which is now available for purchase. Originally released in 2008 on 2CDs, the late country music star’s definitive collection is now available for the first time on 3LPs.

35 Biggest Hits was the first compilation to span Keith’s entire catalog (he was 15 years into his career at the time). It featured 34 hits released between 1993 and 2006, and new single “She’s a Hottie” that peaked at No. 13 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs.

The compilation starts with his debut No. 1 single “Should’ve Been A Cowboy” from his 1993 self-titled debut and works its way through timeless classics, including “How Do You Like Me Now?!” from 1999’s eponymous album, “Courtesy Of The Red, White And Blue (The Angry American)” from 2002’s Unleashed, “I Love This Bar” from 2003’s Shock’n Y’all (the single inspired Keith’s chain of restaurants named Toby Keith’s I Love This Bar & Grill), and “As Good As I Once Was” from 2005’s Honkytonk University.

Throughout his extensive career, Keith amassed 42 top 10 singles, 33 No. 1 hits, and more than 44 million albums sold. He has released 21 albums, with his final being 2021’s Peso in My Pocket, and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2024.

Toby Keith - Should've Been A Cowboy (Official Music Video)

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Keith, a proud Oklahoma native who died in 2024 at age 62 after a battle with cancer, was recently memorialized by the state. The Oklahoma State Senate passed House Concurrent Resolution 1019, officially naming a new connector turnpike in the Norman area in Keith’s honor.

“Beyond his musical accomplishments, Toby Keith was a proud and vocal patriot who dedicated significant time and resources to supporting members of the United States Armed Forces with no financial benefit to himself, performing more than 300 shows on multiple USO tours in combat zones and uplifting American service members stationed overseas,” the statute reads.

Sen. Lisa Standridge, R-Norman, a supporter of the legislation honoring Keith, called him the state’s greatest country singer. “He was a near constant figure on the sidelines of University of Oklahoma football games,” Standridge said. “Toby Keith sang about loving his country, and he lived it day in and day out.”

Shop Toby Keith’s music on vinyl and CD here.