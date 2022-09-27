The Weeknd Announces Rescheduled LA Show, Plus New Date

The Weeknd - Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The Weeknd has announced the rescheduled date for his Saturday, September 3 Los Angeles show, which was postponed due to unforeseen circumstances. The show will now take place Thanksgiving weekend on Saturday, November 26 at SoFi Stadium. He also announced a second LA date to take place on Sunday, November 27, closing out the 2022 portion of his global After Hours Til Dawn tour.

Current ticketholders of the September 3 show will have their tickets transferred automatically to the November 26 date. If unable to attend, fans can request a refund until Thursday, October 27.

The newly added date will be the last chance for fans to see this tour and its next-level production in North America. The stadium tour has been an incredible success, selling out every show across 20 dates, breaking attendance records and grossing over $125 million dollars to date.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tour celebrates The Weeknd’s 2020 album After Hours (its hit single “Blinding Lights” was named the new No.1 Billboard Hot 100 song of all time, surpassing Chubby Checker’s 1960 hit “The Twist”), as well as his most recent critically-acclaimed album Dawn FM, which was released this past January.

The Live Nation produced tour recently wrapped up back to back sold-out shows in The Weeknd’s hometown, Toronto, ON this past weekend. The tour has featured support from R&B/soul singer Snoh Aalegra, Canadian electronic artist Kaytranada,tudis and top DJ/producer Mike Dean on select dates.

Last month, HBO released the second teaser trailer for The Idol, the upcoming drama series created by The Weeknd and Euphoria helmer Sam Levinson.

As well as reminding us that The Idol will feature copious amounts of sex, the new trailer offers a closer look at its extended cast. Tesfaye himself will star as a self-help guru, club owner and leader of a modern-day cult, who begins dating an up-and-coming pop artist played by Lily-Rose Depp.

Listen to the best of The Weeknd on Apple Music and Spotify.