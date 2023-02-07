Tom Jones’ Transatlantic ‘Ages & Stages’ Tour To Open At Hollywood Bowl
The itinerary will cross to Europe for dates including a show at Cardiff Castle on July 21.
Tom Jones has announced a 2023 Ages & Stages tour that will open with two shows at the Hollywood Bowl on April 29 and 30. After a set of shows in North America, the itinerary will cross to Europe for dates including a show at Cardiff Castle on July 21.
Tickets for the shows go on general sale this Friday (10) and presales begin today for various dates. Full details are on Jones’ official website. The vocal master, now 82, will be giving his first headline performance in Cardiff for 21 years, although he guested with his friends and fellow Welshmen Stereophonics over two nights at their sellout shows at the city’s Principality Stadium last year.
Other upcoming British dates include Ormeau Park in Belfast (June 16) and Stanmer Park, Brighton (July 5). Jones will also play the North Sea Jazz Festival in Rotterdam, Netherlands, on July 8.
Buy or stream Tom Jones’ Surrounded By Time (The Hourglass Edition).
The full Ages & Stages tour dates are:
04/29 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
04/30 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
05/03 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theatre
05/05 — Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
05/07 — New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
05/09 — Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre
05/10 — Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live Orlando
05/12 — Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
05/13 — Sarasota, FL @ Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
05/15 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
05/17 — North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center
05/19 — Oxon Hill, MD @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor
05/20 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
05/22 — New Brusnwick, NJ @ State Theatre
05/23 — Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
05/25 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
05/26 — Verona, NY @ Turning Stone Resort Casino
06/16 — Belfast, IE @ Ormeau Park
06/21 — Ulm, DE @ Klosterhof
06/23 — Munich, DE @ Tollwood Festival
06/27 — Frankfurt Am Main, DE @ Alte Oper
06/29 — Baden-baden, DE @ Festspielhaus Baden-Baden
07/03 — Dübendorf, CH @ The Hall
07/05 — Brighton, UK @ Stanmer Park
07/08 — Rotterdam, NL @ North Sea Jazz Festival
07/15 — Leicester, UK @ Leicester County Cricket Club
07/17 — Carcassonne, FR @ Festival de Carcassonne
07/22 — Newbury, UK @ Newbury Racecourse
07/26 — Esher, UK @ Sandown Park Racecourse
07/28 — Margate, UK @ Dreamland
07/30 — Jerez de la Frontera, ES @ Tio Pepe Festival
08/01 — Alicante, ES @ Plaza de Toros
08/03 — Valencia, ES @ Festival de Terramar
08/06 — Saffron Walden, Essex, UK @ Audley End House and Gardens