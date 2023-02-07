Tom Jones’ Transatlantic ‘Ages & Stages’ Tour To Open At Hollywood Bowl

Tom Jones - Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Tom Jones has announced a 2023 Ages & Stages tour that will open with two shows at the Hollywood Bowl on April 29 and 30. After a set of shows in North America, the itinerary will cross to Europe for dates including a show at Cardiff Castle on July 21.

Tickets for the shows go on general sale this Friday (10) and presales begin today for various dates. Full details are on Jones’ official website. The vocal master, now 82, will be giving his first headline performance in Cardiff for 21 years, although he guested with his friends and fellow Welshmen Stereophonics over two nights at their sellout shows at the city’s Principality Stadium last year.

Other upcoming British dates include Ormeau Park in Belfast (June 16) and Stanmer Park, Brighton (July 5). Jones will also play the North Sea Jazz Festival in Rotterdam, Netherlands, on July 8.

The full Ages & Stages tour dates are:

04/29 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

04/30 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

05/03 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theatre

05/05 — Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

05/07 — New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

05/09 — Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre

05/10 — Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live Orlando

05/12 — Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

05/13 — Sarasota, FL @ Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

05/15 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

05/17 — North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center

05/19 — Oxon Hill, MD @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

05/20 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

05/22 — New Brusnwick, NJ @ State Theatre

05/23 — Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

05/25 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

05/26 — Verona, NY @ Turning Stone Resort Casino

06/16 — Belfast, IE @ Ormeau Park

06/21 — Ulm, DE @ Klosterhof

06/23 — Munich, DE @ Tollwood Festival

06/27 — Frankfurt Am Main, DE @ Alte Oper

06/29 — Baden-baden, DE @ Festspielhaus Baden-Baden

07/03 — Dübendorf, CH @ The Hall

07/05 — Brighton, UK @ Stanmer Park

07/08 — Rotterdam, NL @ North Sea Jazz Festival

07/15 — Leicester, UK @ Leicester County Cricket Club

07/17 — Carcassonne, FR @ Festival de Carcassonne

07/22 — Newbury, UK @ Newbury Racecourse

07/26 — Esher, UK @ Sandown Park Racecourse

07/28 — Margate, UK @ Dreamland

07/30 — Jerez de la Frontera, ES @ Tio Pepe Festival

08/01 — Alicante, ES @ Plaza de Toros

08/03 — Valencia, ES @ Festival de Terramar

08/06 — Saffron Walden, Essex, UK @ Audley End House and Gardens