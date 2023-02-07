Tomorrow X Together Hits Number 1 On Billboard 200

Tomorrow X Together - Photo courtesy of BIG HIT Music

Tomorrow X Together lands their first No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION.

Gen Z’s ‘it’ band Tomorrow X Together (Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, Hueningkai) debuted their 5th EP at the top of the Billboard 200 albums chart. This is the first time the band topped the Billboard 200 since their debut in March 2019. The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION was released on January 27.

According to Billboard, The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION scores the largest sales week for any album since Taylor Swift’s Midnights debuted at No. 1 with 1.14 million copies sold on the November 5, 2022-dated chart.

The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION is Tomorrow X Together’s seventh album to chart within the Billboard 200. All Billboard 200 chart peak seats are as follows:

‘The Dream Chapter: STAR’ (EP) on No. 140 (chart dated Mar. 16, 2019)

‘minisode1 : Blue Hour (EP)’ on No. 25 (chart dated Nov. 21, 2020)

The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE on No. 5 (chart dated Jun. 19, 2021)

‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’ (EP) on No. 4 (chart dated May 28, 2022)

The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION on No. 1 (chart dated Feb. 11 2022)

Japan releases:

‘Chaotic Wonderland (EP)’ on No. 177 (chart dated Dec. 18, 2021)

STILL DREAMING on No. 173 (chart dated Feb. 27, 2021)

In 2022, Tomorrow X Together saw its name listed on Billboard’s official 2022 Year-End ‘Billboard 200’ chart as the only K-pop act other than BTS. The band’s 4th EP, minisode 2: Thursday’s Child, was also ranked the third in Luminate’s 2022 report for Top CD Album Sales in U.S. after Taylor Swift and BTS.

Tomorrow X Together plan to visit fans worldwide through their second world tour ‘TOMORROW X TOGETHER WORLD TOUR ’ with 21 shows across 13 cities, starting next month.

In 2022, the band wrapped up their first world tour with 20 shows across 14 cities and became the first K-pop group to perform at Lollapalooza in Chicago in July 2022. Notably, Tomorrow X Together have been nominated at prestigious awards such as the American Music Awards and People’s Choice Awards, and won at the 2022 MTV EMAs (Best Asia Act) and BandLab NME Awards 2022 (Hero of the Year).

