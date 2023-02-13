Trugoy The Dove Of De La Soul Dies At 54

Trugoy the Dove - Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella

Trugoy the Dove, one-third of De La Soul, one of the most important rap groups in the history of the genre, has died. A representative for the trio confirmed the news. Trugoy was 54 years old.

Born David Jude Jolicoeur, Trugoy the Dove formed De La Soul in 1988 alongside his high school friends, rappers Posdnuos and Maseo. The three artists grew up in the Amityville area of Long Island, New York. After catching the attention of local producer-and now living legend–Prince Paul, De La Soul released their debut album, 3 Feet High and Rising, in 1989. They followed that album with 1991’s De La Soul Is Dead, 1993’s Buhloone Mindstate, 1996’s underrated Stakes Is High, and more. In 2016, the group released And the Anonymous Nobody…, an album they released by crowdfunding on Kickstarter. It was also recently announced that the group’s back catalog will arrive on streaming services for the first time in March.

In a 2014 interview with The Guardian, Trugoy reflected on the group’s legacy: “If some think that we have a hippy style and a hippy sound, that’s just fine…But we’d be offended if it was said that we wanted to be hippies. We don’t. We just want to be ourselves. Our music is raw and it’s funky but, at the same time, it’s deeply soulful because this is the Daisy Age and this is the sound from within. Rap doesn’t have to come off with hard basslines and heavy kicks and snares. People sometimes want to listen to soft music – even the hardcore crowd.”

Upon news of his death, tributes came pouring in from across the rap world. Wrote Open Mike Eagle, “shattered at the news that Trugoy passed away. as many times as I’ve said it there’s still no way to adequately describe how much De La Soul’s music and existence means to me. my heart goes out to Posdnous, Mase and all of their families. what a fucking enormous loss.”

Pharrell added, “T rugoy Dave from De La Soul has gone up to be with the day of the stars with the Master. Sending love, light and positive vibrations to his family, The Soul and everyone whose lives have been touched by his existence. Oodles and Oodles and Oodles of O’s.” , “T