Tucker Wetmore Releases ‘Brunette’ Music Video

Photo: Tanner Johnson / Courtesy of Mercury / MCA

Rising country star Tucker Wetmore is back with a new music video for his latest hit, showing off acting and directing skills along with his musical talents.

“Brunette,” a Gold-certified track from debut album What Not To, gets a Western-themed treatment directed by Wetmore and Chase Foster, with appearances from Bachelor Nation stars Joey Graziadei and Hannah Godwin. Shot at the historic Bonanza Creek Ranch in Sante Fe, the video finds Wetmore, in character as an Old West sheriff, on the hunt for the brown-haired woman of his dreams. “You ever think that maybe she don’t want to be found?” his partner asks early on. “Well,” Wetmore responds, “that’s what makes her worth chasing.”

The upbeat “Brunette” is the latest hit from What Not To, which has cemented the former football and track athlete’s place as one of country music’s new names to know. The album debuted at No. 15 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, the biggest country debut of the year for a new artist. “Brunette” follows What Not To singles “Wine into Whiskey,” “Wind Up Missin’ You,” and “3, 2, 1,” all of which charted on the Billboard Hot 100. The Kalama, Washington native’s success has turned heads in Nashville, earning him a nomination for New Artist of the Year at this year’s CMA Awards.

“Brunette” is also the signature tune for Tucker’s upcoming tour. Launching in early 2026, the 22-date Brunette World Tour will find Wetmore headlining around the globe with support from Dasha, Carter Faith, and Jacob Hackworth at select shows. Wetmore will spend February crisscrossing the United States before playing Europe and the UK in April. A portion of each ticket sale will go to Face the Fight, an organization supporting suicide prevention and mental health treatment for veterans.

Shop Tucker Wetmore’s music on vinyl or CD now.