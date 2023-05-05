Tyler Hubbard’s Amazon Music City Session Drops Along With Two Videos

Tyler Hubbard 'City Sessions' artwork - Courtesy: Amazon Music

Tyler Hubbard has released a new EP exclusively on Amazon Music, with two accompanying videos, from the performance he gave as part of its City Sessions in January.

Tyler Hubbard: City Sessions (Amazon Music Live) contains six of the star’s performances from that night, and has been release alongside two live videos, for his current hit single “Dancin’ In The Country” and “She Can.” The performance took place in New York, along with a Q&A, and streamed live on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch and the Amazon Music app.

“Dancin’ In The Country” currently has streams of over 132 million globally, and rises 5-4 on Billboard’s Country Airplay and 12-10 on Hot Country Songs chart (based on sales, airplay, and streaming), both dated May 6. The song polled some 8.1 million streams in that chart week, according to Luminate. It’s his second such Top 10 entry as a solo artist following “5 Foot 9,” which has some 396 million global streams and is certified platinum by the RIAA.

Both tracks are on Hubbard’s self-titled album, which debuted on the Country Albums chart at No.8, and at No.40 on the all-genre Billboard 200. He has 20 No.1 singles to his name as one half of multi-platinum duo Florida Georgia Line. Hubbard’s live work continues with an appearance at CMA Fest at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium on June 9, and he has countless shows and festival appearance booked all through the summer.

Stream Tyler Hubbard: City Sessions (Amazon Music Live).

“5 Foot 9 – City Sessions (Amazon Music Live)”

“Out This Way – City Sessions (Amazon Music Live)”

“Tough – City Sessions (Amazon Music Live)”

“She Can – City Sessions (Amazon Music Live)”

“Small Town Me – City Sessions (Amazon Music Live)”

“Dancin’ In The Country – City Sessions (Amazon Music Live)”