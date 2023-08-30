U2 Announces ‘Zoo Station’ Fan Portal At The Venetian Resort

U2 ‘Zoo Station‘ Fan Portal - Photo: Courtesy of Live Nation

Providing a unique opportunity to interact with U2’s rich artistic legacy, Vibee has developed “Zoo Station: A U2:UV Experience,” the ultimate hub for fans.

The fan portal, opening on September 28, was created to support U2’s groundbreaking run of shows, which will see one of the world’s biggest rock band launch the world’s most state-of-the-art venue in Las Vegas kicking off the next day. Vibee VIP experience and hotel packages are available for purchase.

Developed in collaboration with Gavin Friday, U2’s longtime Creative Director, and with direct input from the band, Zoo Station comprises more than 12,000 square feet of interactive exhibit space across two floors and is conveniently located within The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, the only resort with direct access to Sphere.

Last night, August 29, Sphere’s impactful exterior—the Exosphere, which consists of approximately 1.2M LED pucks over its 580,000 sq ft surface—lit up with the first U2:UV Achtung Baby Live content to help celebrate the announcement of Zoo Station and leading up to the band’s run of shows.

The exhibit borrows its name from “Zoo Station,” the opening track on U2’s seminal 1991 album Achtung Baby, and the nickname for Zoologischer Garten, an actual Berlin train station situated in the city center, not far from Hansa Studios where much of the album was recorded.

The exhibit, which is open daily to the public, allows fans to experience the origins and inspirations for Achtung Baby and its accompanying industry-defining Zoo TV Tour with its vision of a technologically-charged future: from the historic train station entrance to the sound design, the life-size subway car and vintage Trabant car display to the interactive Satellite of Love media station.

The industrial train station aesthetic of Zoo Station’s ground floor gives way to a more modern, futuristic environment on the second floor that pays homage to shows at Sphere and the band’s propulsive innovations in live music entertainment. Fans can visit the Ultra Violet lounge for music and shopping and the Fly Bar for drinks and more interactive art.

Vibee’s VIP package purchasers get priority access and special events at the lounges. Also on the second floor is the Zoo TV Cinema, an intimate theater curated by The Edge, that will be hosting daily screenings of rare band footage and films.

Visit U2’s Vibee page for more information.