UMG Launches Twitch Channel, Universal Music Live

Universal Music Group is taking the next step in its livestreaming journey. The label has launched a new Twitch channel, Universal Music Live, guided by UMG’s in-house creative division, °1824. The channel will make its debut with a stream from the UMG Grammy Afterparty’s red carpet this Sunday, Feb. 1 at 9 p.m. PT. Viewers can tune in at twitch.tv/universalmusiclive.

°1824 is no stranger to Twitch, having produced more than 300 livestreams on the platform since 2022. This month, saw noteworthy streams for Kali Uchis and Lexa Gates, who walked inside a giant hamster wheel for 10 hours to promote the release of her new album I AM, attracting more than 60,000 unique viewers. Now, Universal Music Live will house all of that activity under a single, new umbrella.

According to a press release, Universal Music Live will include artist Twitch channel launches, live performance broadcasts, superfan experience livestreams (such as listening parties, activations, and new music premiere events), remote artist interviews, and in-studio performance and conversation programming from °1824 Studios in Santa Monica, with New York and Nashville locations to come. Universal Music Live is also planning collaborations with affiliated channels beyond the U.S. such as Universal Music Canada’s Nightvision and Universal Music Germany’s STOKED.

“Universal Music Live will extend the reach of our live events far beyond their physical locations, opening new opportunities for fans around the world to engage with the artists they love,” said Todd Goodwin, UMG’s senior vice president, culture marketing & creative strategy and head of °1824. “This initiative is designed to elevate the fan experience by offering unprecedented access and rewarding our artists’ most dedicated supporters on a truly global scale. We are excited to expand our collaboration with the team at Twitch.”

Tune in exclusively on Twitch here.