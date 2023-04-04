Listen To Underworld’s New Single ‘And The Colour Red’

Underworld - Photo: Kieran Frost/Redferns

Underworld have released a new single “And The Colour Red.” You can check it out below.

Karl Hyde and Rick Smith premiered the track during their recent show at the Royal Albert Hall in London in aid of Teenage Cancer Trust. In addition to “And The Colour Red,” Underworld played new tracks titled “Gene Pool,” “Strawberry Hotel” and “Denver Luna” at The Marble Factory Bristol show and at the Teenage Cancer Trust concert, where the duo performed a set that moved through the decades.

Underworld commented: “It’s such an honor and a delight and it’s just really f_ing great to be perform for the wonderful 2023 Teenage Cancer Trust at the Royal Albert Hall.”

ADVERTISEMENT

and the colour red

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Roger Daltrey CBE, Teenage Cancer Trust Honorary Patron, comments: “The generosity of the people who work in the music and comedy industries never ceases to amaze me. In this, our 21st year, after two years of artists having no shows at all, at a time where the only certain paydays are from live performances, artists are willing to give up their earnings from a London show.”

“It shows us that miracles are everywhere, but if you cough or sneeze you’d miss them! I’m happy to announce the Royal Albert Hall week for Teenage Cancer Trust!”

“And The Colour Red” clocks in at just under six minutes and deals in relentless beats and limited, repeated vocals. It’s the electronic duo’s first new material of the year, but it’s unclear if this means a follow-up to the2019 collection DRIFT Series 1 is on the way. Described by Q as “mind-bogglingly diverse,” DRIFT was released as a sampler and a super deluxe, eight-disc box set that sold out on release.

Underworld will appear at a number of festivals this summer, among them Coachella, Junction 2 and Secret Garden Party.

Listen to the best of Underworld on Apple Music and Spotify.